Throwing it back to the Animal promotions, Rashmika Mandanna once revealed the unexpected reason she broke down on set. The emotional moment was sparked by a thoughtful gesture from her co-star, Ranbir Kapoor.

Rashmika Mandanna is one of the biggest stars in Indian cinema today, enjoying immense popularity across both Bollywood and the South Indian film industries. From making her acting debut with Kirik Party to delivering hits like Chhaava, her journey has been remarkable. She is also among the highest-paid actresses in the country. After establishing herself in Telugu cinema, Rashmika earned the title of 'National Crush', a tag that continues to define her popularity. Her latest film, Chhaava, alongside Vicky Kaushal, has reportedly performed exceptionally well at the box office.

Why did Rashmika Mandanna cry?

During the promotions of Animal, Rashmika shared a heartwarming incident involving her co-star Ranbir Kapoor. Recalling the moment, she revealed that she had been complaining about her boring breakfast while shooting for the film.

She said, "During the shoot of Animal, I was complaining about how boring my breakfast was. The very next day, Ranbir got his cook to prepare breakfast for me. When I tasted it, I actually started crying. I told him, 'How can the same food taste so good? I'm sorry, this is just too good.'"

Rashmika further recalled that Ranbir asked her why she was eating such bland food. She replied, "You're blessed with a great cook. We are simple people; we can't just bring a cook from Hyderabad." The thoughtful gesture deeply touched the actress. Ranbir is widely known to be a food lover, a passion he inherited from his late father Rishi Kapoor and grandfather Raj Kapoor.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Animal explored themes of family, violence and complex relationships. Despite receiving mixed reviews from critics, the film emerged as a massive box-office success. Its sequel, Animal Park, is now among the most anticipated upcoming Bollywood films.