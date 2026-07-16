The film is inspired by Homer's The Odyssey, one of the oldest and most influential works of literature, believed to have been composed around the eighth century BCE. The story follows Odysseus, the king of Ithaca, who spends ten years struggling to return home after the Trojan War.

While Odysseus remains trapped on the island of Ogygia by the nymph Calypso, his wife Penelope and son Telemachus continue to wait for him in Ithaca. Their kingdom is overrun by ambitious suitors hoping to marry Penelope and claim the throne.

With guidance from the goddess Athena, Odysseus finally escapes and begins a perilous voyage filled with unforgettable encounters. His journey takes him through the lands of the Lotus-Eaters, the Cyclops Polyphemus, the enchantress Circe, the Underworld, the deadly Sirens, and the terrifying sea monsters Scylla and Charybdis. After overcoming countless trials, Odysseus eventually returns home, defeats the suitors and reunites with his family.