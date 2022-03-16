Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    When Dulquer Salmaan tried to get dad Mammootty out of the house

    First Published Mar 16, 2022, 8:25 AM IST

    In 2020, during the worldwide lockdown, due to Covid 19, Mammootty returned to an old hobby, photography and did not step out of his house in 150 days; here's what Dulquer Salmaan did 

    Dulquer Salmaan is currently in the news because of his latest film, Salute produced by Dulquer’s Wayfarer Films and directed by Rosshan Andrrews. The movie was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The production house decided to release Salute directly on the OTT platform with no discussion with the association.

    Dulquer revealed that his film Salute would skip the theatrical release and premiere directly on SonyLIV on March 18, where he is playing the role of a police officer. The Film Exhibitors United Organisation of Kerala (FEUOK) now reportadely decided to ban Dulquer's films. 

    The theatre owners association has said they will not co-operate with Dulquer Salman's  movies. The decision and announcement was made after Dulquer Salmaan declared that Salute's upcoming home production film would release on OTT.

    Coming back to the time when Dulquer Salmaan try to get dad Mammootty out of the house. During the lockdown, Mammootty started a weird challenge that comes as a surprise. Also Read: Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court

    Once Dulquer Salmaan spoke about his father's challenge of not stepping out of his house in an interview. He added that his father had not stepped out of his home in 150 days. He also said that his superstar father wanted to challenge himself and see how long he could stay indoors. Also Read: Kurup audience review: Is Dulquer Salmaan's film worth spending money, time? Read this

    Then Dulquer decided to push his father out for a small drive, but Mammootty apparently did not budge. Reports added that Mammootty loves to set challenges for himself. Also Read: Dulquer Salmaan beats Vijay-Mammootty, how? Read Kurup's box-office report

