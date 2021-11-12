Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court

The PIL filed by a Kochi citizen has stated that the film may violate the privacy of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup on whom Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup movie is based.

Malayalam film Kurup is released today in theatres; the film is getting mixed reviews from the audiences who currently share their views on Twitter. The film is a crime thriller based on the life of a gangster named Sukumara Kurup. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pila. Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran

According to the latest reports, a PIL filed by a Kochi resident has said that the film may violate the privacy of Sukumara Kurup. A case has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan and his team. According to The Indian Express, the Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol and film producers in response to the PIL. However, the court has not issued a stay order on Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup.

The film Kurup tells the tale of a conman who murdered a man named Chacko in 1984 and used the corpse to fake his death to claim insurance money. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films jointly produce the film in association with M-Star Entertainments. The film will release in theatres in multiple languages.

Kurup is Dulquer Salmaan's first pan India film, released in Gulf countries, the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada. The film was to release in May 2021, but due to Covid-19 second wave, it was postponed.