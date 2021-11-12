  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court

    The PIL filed by a Kochi citizen has stated that the film may violate the privacy of the notorious criminal Sukumara Kurup on whom Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup movie is based.

    Is Dulquer Salmaan in trouble? Case filed against Mammooty's son's Kurup film in Kerala High Court RCB
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bangalore, First Published Nov 12, 2021, 10:58 AM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Malayalam film Kurup is released today in theatres; the film is getting mixed reviews from the audiences who currently share their views on Twitter. The film is a crime thriller based on the life of a gangster named Sukumara Kurup. The film features Dulquer Salmaan, Indrajith Sukumaran, Sobhita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Bharath Srinivasan, Shine Tom Chacko, Surabhi Lakshmi, and Vijayaraghavan Pila. Kurup is directed by Srinath Rajendran 

    According to the latest reports, a PIL filed by a Kochi resident has said that the film may violate the privacy of Sukumara Kurup. A case has been filed in the Kerala High Court against Dulquer Salmaan and his team.  According to The Indian Express, the Kerala High Court has issued notices to the Centre, the state government, Interpol and film producers in response to the PIL. However, the court has not issued a stay order on Dulquer Salmaan's Kurup.

    Also Read: Kurup: Why Mammooty make Dulquer Salmaan's cancel Rs 40-crore OTT deal for his film? Read this

    The film Kurup tells the tale of a conman who murdered a man named Chacko in 1984 and used the corpse to fake his death to claim insurance money. In the film, Dulquer Salmaan plays the role of Sukumara Kurup. Dulquer Salmaan's Wayfarer Films jointly produce the film in association with M-Star Entertainments. The film will release in theatres in multiple languages.

    Kurup is Dulquer Salmaan's first pan India film, released in Gulf countries, the UK, Europe, USA, and Canada. The film was to release in May 2021, but due to Covid-19 second wave, it was postponed.

    Last Updated Nov 12, 2021, 10:59 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bigg Boss 15: Was Afsana Khan cheated by housemates? Here is what had happened drb

    Bigg Boss 15: Was Afsana Khan cheated by housemates? Here is what had happened

    Video Icon
    Prabhas Kriti Sanon Saif Ali Khan Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of Adipurush drb

    Prabhas, Kriti Sanon, Saif Ali Khan, Sunny Singh wrap up shooting of ‘Adipurush’

    Video Icon
    Rajinikanth gets trolled for paying his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar after 2 weeks; read netizens reactions RCB

    Rajinikanth gets trolled for paying his condolences to Puneeth Rajkumar after 2 weeks; read netizens reactions

    Video Icon
    Zoya Akhtar next with Archie Comic to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know drb

    Zoya Akhtar’s next with Archie Comics to launch three big star kids? Here is what we know

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan Aditya Seal wedding ? drb

    Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt have some couple plans for BFF Anushka Ranjan, Aditya Seal’s wedding?

    Video Icon

    Recent Stories

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin 'highly efficacious' with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants-dnm

    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin ‘highly efficacious’ with 77.8% efficacy against all COVID variants

    Video Icon
    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details) RCB

    VACANCY in Shah Rukh Khan's team; star is looking for reliable bodyguard (Read Details)

    Video Icon
    Kashmir 3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    3 terrorists eliminated in 24 hours; security forces foil suicide attack plot

    Video Icon
    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW RCB

    Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan is traumatized, shaken after drugs incident; here's what Khan is doing for son NOW

    Video Icon
    Chennai rains: Heavy rains reduce as depression weakens; red alert withdrawn; death toll at 14-dnm

    Chennai rains: Heavy rains reduce as depression weakens; red alert withdrawn; death toll at 14

    Video Icon

    Recent Videos

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe-dnm

    Tamil Nadu: 7 coaches of Kannur-Bengaluru Express derail due to falling of boulders; all passengers safe

    Video Icon
    Life of South Africa last apartheid president FW de Klerk who freed Nelson Mandela

    Life of South Africa's last apartheid president FW de Klerk, who freed Nelson Mandela

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead new season (WATCH)-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: ATK Mohun Bagan head coach Antonio Lopez Habas speaks ahead of new season (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    pfizer ceo albert bourla calls people who spread misinformation on covid 19 vaccines as criminals united states

    Pfizer CEO calls people who spread Covid vaccine misinformation as ‘criminals’

    Video Icon
    its now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in portugal europe work from home

    It's now illegal for bosses to contact their employees after work hours in this country

    Video Icon