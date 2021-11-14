Dulquer Salmaan beats Vijay-Mammootty, how? Read Kurup's box-office report

Malayalam star Dulquer Salmaan's new movie Kurup which Srinath Rajendran directs has set a new record. The film surpasses Mohanlal's Lucifer and Mammootty's Mamangam to become the second-highest Malayalam opener of all time. Yes, Kurup, which was released on November 12, had a huge opening, and it collected more than Rs 6.5 crore worldwide.

It is said that Kurup has given a new ay of hope to exhibitors, distributors, and theatre owners who's businesses hit the pandemic. On the second day, Kurup did wonders as the theatres in Kerala witnessed Housefull shows.

Dulquer Salmaan's fans and critics are in love with the film. The movie got good reviews from media and social media users. Kurup had more than 2060 show bookings in Kerala alone on the first day of release. The movie is based on the life of Kerala's most wanted gangster named Sukumara Kurup, and Dulquer played this role of the film.

Besides Dulquer Salmaan, the film also features Indrajith Sukumaran, Shobita Dhulipala, Sunny Wayne, Vijayaraghavan, Bharath, Shine Tom Chacko, Gopakumar, Surabhi Lakshmi, Saiju Kurup, Hareesh Kanaran, and others in other pivotal roles.

Jithin K Jose, KS Aravind wrote the movie, and Daniell Sayooj Nair, music composed by Sushin Shyam and Nimish Ravi is the DOP. Kurup is bankrolled by Dulquer Salmaan's home banner Wayfarer Films.

According to reports, Kurup made around Rs 60 lakh on day one in Tamil Nadu. Some film critics say, that if it goes like this Dulquer Salmaan's film could cross the Rs 20 crore mark on the third day or the fourth day because it is a weekend.