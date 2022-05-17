Why did Chethana Raj die? What went wrong with her cosmetic surgery? Actress' uncle revels

Chethana Raj, a Kannada TV actress, died following a botched cosmetic surgery procedure. Rajappa, her uncle, explained what happened in the operation.

Chethana Raj, a Kannada television actress, died at 21 at a private hospital in Bengaluru, Karnataka. She reportedly suffered problems that led to her death. On Monday, May 16, she was hospitalised for 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery. Chethana's uncle Rajappa spoke to IndiaToday.com about what went wrong and how she died.

Why did Chethana Raj die? Uncle revealed

Chethana Raj died after complications from plastic surgery led to her death. She was transported to Kaade Hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Chethana Raj's 'fat-free' cosmetic surgery went wrong

On May 16, Chethana Raj, renowned for her performances in Geetha and Doresani, was admitted to Shetty's Cosmetic Centre in Rajajinagar, Bengaluru, Karnataka.

The plastic surgery, however, did not proceed as anticipated. Chethana was taken to Kaade Hospital at 5.30 p.m. by anaesthetist Melvin and the physicians who did the plastic surgery when she encountered problems. They threatened the physicians at Kaade Hospital with treating her as though she had died of a heart attack.

Chethana could not be revived after doctors at Kaade Hospital attempted CPR for 45 minutes. Dr. Sandeep, an ICU intensivist, filed a complaint with the Basaveshwaranagar Police Station's inspector.