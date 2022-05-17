Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru

Chethana Raj, a Kannada television actress, died at 21. She received plastic surgery at a private facility and eventually died due to complications.

Kannada TV actress Chethana Raj passed away at the age of 21. As per a report, the TV star died after undergoing plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

Chethana Raj, a Kannada television actress, died after getting plastic surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru, according to TOI. The reports suggest that the TV celebrity was brought to the hospital on Monday morning (May 16) and had a 'fat-free' procedure. The actress reportedly faced slight changes in her health during the evening hours as water started accumulating in her lungs.

According to insiders, the actress didn't tell her parents about the procedure and instead went to the hospital with her companions. However, she had complications that led to her death.

According to the story, the late actress' parents are now claiming that the doctor's incompetence caused their daughter's premature death. The late actress' parents filed a police complaint against the hospital committee at a local police station. Chethana's corpse is still at the hospital. Her body will be sent to Ramaiah Hospital for a post-mortem later in the morning.