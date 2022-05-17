Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Is it true that Keerthy Suresh had lip surgery? Read this

    First Published May 17, 2022, 4:40 PM IST

    Fans are guessing that Keerthy Suresh had lip enlargement surgery after seeing her latest film; read on

    With her new film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has been wowing audiences. The film has crossed the 100-crore mark milestones at the box office in just four days. While the crowd adores Mahesh Babu and Keerthy, some viewers have noticed a shift in the female lead's appearance.
     

    Fans are guessing that Keerthy has had lip augmentation surgery after seeing the movie since she appeared different in it.
     

    According to rumours, Keerthy's appearance in various sequences differs somewhat from her previous avatar. This sparked speculation that the actor had lip fillers or enhancement. However, the actor has remained silent on the subject. This isn't the first time a notable female actor has been in the news for cosmetic surgery.

    Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly had lip augmentation and nose reconstructive procedures. Apart from that, Shruti Haasan previously said that she had medical operations such as lip filler and nose repair. Aditi Rao Hydari is also said to have undergone a nose operation in the past.
     

    The Mahanati actress recently stopped by to discuss her weight-reduction struggle and how it affected her physically and mentally. The star stated that she felt great after reducing the weight and that she planned to keep it off with diet and exercise. She also mentioned that she struggles to maintain her weight while juggling numerous language assignments. Also Read: Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru

    On the work front, Keerthy is presently filming for Mari Selvaraj's film Mammannan. Udhayanidhi Stalin, Vadivelu, and Fahadh Faasil play pivotal parts in the film. Vaashi, a Malayalam film, and Dasara and Bhola Shankar, a Telugu film, are all expected to enter theatres in the coming months. Also Read: Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar gets compared with Poonam Pandey Urfi Javed drb

    Shilpa Shetty trolled for her bold avatar, gets compared with Poonam Pandey, Urfi Javed

    Thalapathy Vijay's 'Beast' fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot - gps

    Thalapathy Vijay's ‘Beast’ fighter jet scene gets questioned by an IAF Pilot

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reached French Riviera (Pictures) RBA

    Cannes 2022: R Madhavan, Tamannaah Bhatia reach French Riviera for the film festival (Pictures)

    First time since Naga Chaitanya Samantha Ruth Prabhu divorce, Nagarjuna family having a reunion drb

    First time since Naga Chaitanya, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s divorce, Nagarjuna’s family having a reunion?

    Hollywood What is Hawkeye Jeremy Renner doing in India Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan drb

    What is ‘Hawkeye’ Jeremy Renner doing in India? Avenger actor posts pic from Rajasthan

    Recent Stories

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action - adt

    Ratan Tata alerts people against fraudulent Facebook page, to take legal action

    Explained What are spam bots and why are they a deal breaker for Elon Musk gcw

    Explained: What are spam bots and why are they a deal-breaker for Elon Musk

    TBJEE 2022: Results to be announced next week, Know how to check - adt

    TBJEE 2022: Results to be announced next week, Know how to check

    epl Granit Xhaka tears into Arsenal teammates after Newcastle loss; football pundits label him 'disgrace' snt

    Xhaka tears into Arsenal teammates; football pundits label him 'disgrace'

    Watch UK riders get stuck at 235 feet in air after rollercoaster malfunctions video goes viral gcw

    Watch: UK riders get stuck at 235 feet in air after rollercoaster malfunctions, video goes viral

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, PBKS vs DC, Punjab Kings-Delhi Capitals: We are placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet - Shardul Thakur-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC is placed 4th; we are not out of the playoffs race yet" - Shardul Thakur

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, MI vs SRH, Mumbai-Hyderabad: Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma - Tim David-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Been a good experience to share the dressing room with Rohit Sharma" - Tim David

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, LSG vs RR, Lucknow Super Giants-Rajasthan Royals: Marcus Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force - KL Rahul-ayh

    IPL 2022, LSG vs RR: "Stoinis is one of those players who has brute force" - KL Rahul

    Video Icon
    Thomas Cup 2022: You made 135 crore Indians proud, PM Narendra Modi tells victorious Team India-ayh

    Thomas Cup 2022: "You made 135 crore Indians proud," PM Modi tells victorious Team India

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon