Is it true that Keerthy Suresh had lip surgery? Read this

Fans are guessing that Keerthy Suresh had lip enlargement surgery after seeing her latest film; read on

With her new film, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Keerthy Suresh has been wowing audiences. The film has crossed the 100-crore mark milestones at the box office in just four days. While the crowd adores Mahesh Babu and Keerthy, some viewers have noticed a shift in the female lead's appearance.



Fans are guessing that Keerthy has had lip augmentation surgery after seeing the movie since she appeared different in it.



According to rumours, Keerthy's appearance in various sequences differs somewhat from her previous avatar. This sparked speculation that the actor had lip fillers or enhancement. However, the actor has remained silent on the subject. This isn't the first time a notable female actor has been in the news for cosmetic surgery.

Kajal Aggarwal has reportedly had lip augmentation and nose reconstructive procedures. Apart from that, Shruti Haasan previously said that she had medical operations such as lip filler and nose repair. Aditi Rao Hydari is also said to have undergone a nose operation in the past.



The Mahanati actress recently stopped by to discuss her weight-reduction struggle and how it affected her physically and mentally. The star stated that she felt great after reducing the weight and that she planned to keep it off with diet and exercise. She also mentioned that she struggles to maintain her weight while juggling numerous language assignments. Also Read: Who was Chethana Raj? Actress went for ‘fat-free’ plastic surgery and died in Bengaluru