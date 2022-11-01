Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    What can't Katrina Kaif tolerate about Vicky Kaushal? Actress reveals some secrets about her marriage

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 11:24 AM IST

    Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif reveals one thing she tolerates in her husband, Vicky Kaushal, and what she has learned from their marriage.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina Kaif found true love after she was done with it after several heartbreaks; as they say, everything is planned, and one should trust. Vicky Kaushal was the one for her; they are now Bollywood's most adored and popular couple. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina Kaif, who is madly in love with her husband, Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal, has been open about him in interviews as she promotes her upcoming film Phone Bhoot. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In one of her exchanges, she mentioned Vicky's tenacity trait that she tolerates. As in she tolerates Vicky and that is his stubbornness. The actress confessed that he is the most caring and adorable person she knows, yet she accepted his intransigence.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    As the saying goes, you must accept your loved ones as they are. While Katrina, who is happily married to Vicky and will be celebrating her one anniversary soon, spoke about one of the most important lessons she has learned in her marriage. 
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The actress loved off and said, " Marriage has taught me to let others talk." When Vicky appeared in Karan Johar's show sans Katrina Kaif even revealed how he is not allowed to speak in arguments and at times he reminds Kat that he should also be allowed to speak. And now seems like Katrina has considered that point.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Katrina and Vicky were allegedly in a relationship for three years before deciding to marry in December. Their wedding was equally magical, and they looked stunning. Also Read: It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Vicky and Katrina are extremely happy in their space, and despite rumours that Katrina is expecting her first child, these rumours appear false. Also Read: Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

