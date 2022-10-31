It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

Renowned Telugu actor Gautham Kartik dropped romantic pictures with Manjima Mohan, making their relationship public. The adorable photos have left their fans in awe of them. If you haven’t seen the photographs already, check them out here.

Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

Popular Telugu actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan have made their relationship official! The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a set of adorable pictures that followed with a long note about their relationship. The good news has brought happiness to their fandom as tonnes of congratulatory messages started flooding the post shared by Gautham on his Instagram handle. Along with these adorable pictures, Gautham also penned an emotional note.

Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

“What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc...,” wrote Gautham Karthik in the post. ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

Gautham Karthik further tagged his lady love Manjima Mohan in the note, and continued writing, “@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking eachother, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments.” ALSO READ: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

“But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as 'friendship' at first. But it was stronger than that... You kept growing it... I named it as 'best-friends'.But it grew stronger than that too... You kept nurturing it daily... You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be,” Gautham Karthik further added.

Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram