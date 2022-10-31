Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    It’s official! Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan are dating! Couple shares romantic pics

    First Published Oct 31, 2022, 8:43 PM IST

    Renowned Telugu actor Gautham Kartik dropped romantic pictures with Manjima Mohan, making their relationship public. The adorable photos have left their fans in awe of them. If you haven’t seen the photographs already, check them out here.

    Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

    Popular Telugu actors Gautham Karthik and Manjima Mohan have made their relationship official! The couple took to Instagram on Monday to share a set of adorable pictures that followed with a long note about their relationship. The good news has brought happiness to their fandom as tonnes of congratulatory messages started flooding the post shared by Gautham on his Instagram handle. Along with these adorable pictures, Gautham also penned an emotional note.

    Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

    “What happens when the right person comes into your life?Most people would say that you would be filled with love the moment you set your eyes on them, your stomach will feel like there are butterflies flying around inside your heart would sing for joy etc...etc...,” wrote Gautham Karthik in the post.

    ALSO READ: Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

    Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

    Gautham Karthik further tagged his lady love Manjima Mohan in the note, and continued writing, “@manjimamohan , our journey has been different for sure, lol. We started by always pranking eachother, always bickering and arguing about the silliest of things. Even our friends couldn't stand our arguments.”

    ALSO READ: Sexy photos: Janhvi Kapoor sizzles in white saree, strapless blouse during ‘Mili' promotions

    Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

    “But little did I know that you were creating a bond, a beautiful bond between us. I decided to name this bond as 'friendship' at first. But it was stronger than that... You kept growing it... I named it as 'best-friends'.But it grew stronger than that too... You kept nurturing it daily... You grew it stronger and stronger day by day. You've made ME stronger and stronger day by day than I ever believed I possibly could be,” Gautham Karthik further added.

    Image: Gautham Karthik/Instagram

    “You stood by my side when I was at my worst, never losing faith in who I could be. You always push me forward in life, never letting me give up, always staying positive for me, never letting me doubt my self or my self worth. I have a peace in my heart now that I've never felt before, and that's all because of what you have nourished in my life. I don't believe that even the word 'Love' is sufficient to describe the bond you have created for us. I know that with you by my side, I can face anything that life can throw at me,” he concluded.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    pro-wrestling WWE: Should The Rock daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments-ayh

    WWE: Should The Rock's daughter Ava Raine join Roman Reigns' Bloodline? Jimmy Uso comments

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? Gaatchora actor passes away at 59 drb

    Who was Sonali Chakraborty? ‘Gaatchora’ actor passes away at 59

    Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis drb

    Bigg Boss 16: Fans question Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia's 'double dinner' amidst food crisis

    weekend Box Office Report Kantara sets new record takes check out Ram Setu Thank God performances drb

    Box Office Report: Kantara sets new record; check out ‘Ram Setu’, ‘Thank God’ performances

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated RBA

    Should Kantara go to Oscars? Here's what Rishab Shetty stated

    Recent Stories

    football Is Qatar World Cup 2022 on Marcus Rashford's mine? Man United star speaks up after return to form snt

    Is Qatar World Cup 2022 on Marcus Rashford's mine? Man United star speaks up after return to form

    football Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Robert Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit snt

    Barcelona's Champions League disaster: Lewandowski breaks his silence over shock exit

    Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini drb

    Urfi Javed goes on a revealing spree, posts pics in raunchy bikini

    Hardik Pandya to lead India T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs snt

    Hardik Pandya to lead India's T20 squad in New Zealand; Sikhar Dhawan named captain for ODIs

    Delhi Police raid The Wire's Siddharth Vardarajan, editor MK Venu's residence following BJP leader's complaint AJR

    Delhi Police raid The Wire's Siddharth Vardarajan, editor MK Venu's residence following BJP leader's complaint

    Recent Videos

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Morbi suspension bridge collapse: 12 questions that need to be answered

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: Would not pinpoint any particular moment - Bhuvneshwar Kumar-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'Won't pinpoint any particular moment' - Bhuvneshwar

    Video Icon
    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    On Tape: The moment Morbi suspension bridge collapsed

    Video Icon
    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA, India vs South Africa: We are not thinking about Rishabh Pant as opener - Vikram Rathour-ayh

    ICC T20 World Cup 2022, IND vs SA: 'We aren't thinking about Pant as opener' - Rathour

    Video Icon
    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    AAP releases audio clip of 'BJP's MLA poaching plot'; demands probe against HM Amit Shah

    Video Icon