    Rambha Car Accident: Bollywood actress' daughter Sasha have been hospitalised-Reports

    Rambha said a car collided with her while driving the children to school. The actress' daughter Sasha was hospitalised after suffering a minor injury.

    First Published Nov 1, 2022, 10:25 AM IST

    Rambha, a veteran actress, was injured in a car accident on her way home from picking up her children from school. She posted a photo of the wrecked automobile on social media. Rambha also mentioned in the caption that they are all well, with minor injuries. 

    Her daughter Sasha, on the other hand, has been admitted to the hospital for additional treatment. Rambha asked that everyone pray for her daughter Sasha's quick recovery.

    Rambha welcomed her third child, a baby boy, in 2018. She is married to Inthiran, and they have two daughters, Lavanya and Sasha.

    Rambha took to her Instagram account a few hours ago to inform that she had been in a car accident. While driving home with her children, a vehicle collided with hers at an intersection. Her daughter, Sasha, was hospitalised while she and the other passengers in the car received minor injuries. Sasha's injuries are still being assessed.

    Sharing the pic of her shattered car, Rambha wrote, "Our car was hit by another car at an intersection wayback from picking kids from school! "Me with kids and my nanny "All of us are safe with minor injuries my little sasha is still in the hospital! bad days bad time. please pray for us your prayers means a lot ??#pray #celebrity #accident (sic)."

    Rambha was a prominent actress in the South Indian cinema industry as well as in Bollywood. She has previously worked with Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Vijay, and Ajith. She left her work in 2010 to marry Inthiran, a Canadian businessman.
     

