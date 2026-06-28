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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Day 2: Akshay Kumar’s Film Sees Big Jump In Collections - Check Here
Akshay Kumar’s Welcome To The Jungle has started its box office journey on a positive note. The comedy entertainer witnessed growth on day two, attracting audiences with its star-studded cast and franchise appeal.
Strong Start For Welcome To The Jungle
Ahmed Khan’s comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has received a mixed but positive response from audiences. The third part of the popular Welcome franchise benefited from nostalgia and Akshay Kumar’s star power. The film opened with ₹15.25 crore on its first day after earning ₹3.75 crore from paid previews.
Day 2 Collection Sees Growth
The film witnessed a noticeable rise on its second day. According to trade reports, Welcome To The Jungle collected around ₹20 crore on Saturday, showing a growth of nearly 31% compared to its opening day. The total India net collection has now reached ₹39 crore, while the gross collection stands at ₹46.80 crore.
Worldwide Performance And Star Cast
The film has also performed well overseas, earning ₹6 crore on day two and taking its overseas gross total to ₹10.70 crore. The worldwide collection has reached ₹57.50 crore. Featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal and a massive ensemble cast, the film continues its theatrical run.
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