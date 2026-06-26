Producer Firoz A. Nadiadwala credited late filmmaker Neeraj Vora for teaching 'humour and wit' and spoke about creating a 'family universe' with clean content. He also praised actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty for their support.

Inspiration and Tribute to Neeraj Vora

The producer of Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Welcome To The Jungle', Firoz A. Nadiadwala, has shared what inspired the film and spoke about the people who helped shape the comedy franchise over the years. While talking about the upcoming film, Firoz gave credit to late filmmaker Neeraj Vora and also praised actors Paresh Rawal, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty for standing by him through the years. Speaking to ANI, Firoz said that it was Vora who taught them the difference between comedy and "humour and wit", a lesson that continues to guide their films. "The credit for all this, the person who initiated this, who guided us, supported us, is Mr. Neeraj Vora ji, our beloved brother. So, he took the initiative. He first started with Hera Pheri. But through that film, he gave a message to the entertainment and media industry that comedy is one thing, but humour and wit are different," Firoz told ANI.

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Crafting a 'Family Universe'

Talking about the idea of a "family universe", Firoz said he wanted to make films that people of all ages could watch together. He said this means being careful about dialogues, costumes, and the overall content of the film. "And that is why we decided to identify our efforts as a family universe. Because in a family universe, you get to see a product, a movie, which you can watch with the family. And for that, you have to be extra sensitive and careful that there should be no double-meaning dialogues. The dresses of the women are decent and modest. There should be action, thrill, but no blood and violence. So, there are various factors."

"Any cinema which you watch and which is comfortable to watch with your family is what is attributed as family cinema. My father's company and what he has been kind enough to pass on to us, we have always been very conscious of the fact that our cinema should be something which is family-oriented," he added.

A Team Built on Decades of Friendship

Firoz also spoke warmly about his long friendship with Paresh Rawal, calling him an "elder brother" and a "silent supporter". He said his bond with Paresh, Akshay Kumar, and Suniel Shetty has grown stronger over several decades. "Paresh bhai, for us, is more of an elder brother. In spirit and in effort. So, for me, Paresh bhai is a superstar, number one. But first, he is my elder brother. Always there. And he is there in times of difficulty."

"He is not there only for good times. He is the king of times when we are in any form of doubt, concern, or worry. He comes and is a silent supporter, a solid supporter. Likewise, even Akshay ji and Sunil ji."

"So, we are a team and we stand with each other. And I have been fortunate and blessed to work with Paresh ji since 1987. It's almost 40 years now. Akshay ji and my relationship goes back to 1996. Anna, that is Sunil ji, and I have been working together and have been friends since the early 1990s. So, these are relationships that have developed and matured over decades," he added.

'Welcome To The Jungle' hit theatres on Friday, June 26. An Ahmed Khan entertainer, 'Welcome To The Jungle', is presented by A A Nadiadwala, Cape of Good Films, and Star Studio18 in association with Seeta Films and Rakesh Dang. (ANI)