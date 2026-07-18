Ellen DeGeneres posted a heartfelt tribute to Kris Jenner after her mother, MJ Shannon, died at 91. Khloe and Kourtney Kardashian thanked DeGeneres for her support, while Jenner shared an emotional farewell to her 'mommy'.

Ellen DeGeneres has shared a heartfelt message of support for longtime friend Kris Jenner following the death of Jenner's mother, Mary Jo "MJ" Shannon, who died on Thursday, July 16, at the age of 91. A day after Jenner announced her mother's passing on Instagram, DeGeneres posted a tribute alongside a photograph of Jenner and MJ, expressing her condolences to the Kardashian-Jenner family. "Portia [de Rossi] and I know how much you loved your mother and what a special force she was in your life and your entire family's life. I can't imagine the grief that you're feeling right now. We're sending you our love. @krisjenner," DeGeneres wrote. https://www.instagram.com/p/Da6GYG5Sqrt/

Kardashian Family Responds to Support

The post drew responses from members of the Kardashian family. Khloe Kardashian thanked the former talk show host, commenting, "You are the sweetest!!! You're such a great friend to my mommy." Kourtney Kardashian also reacted to the tribute, writing, "awww that's so sweet."

Kris Jenner's Tribute to Her Mother

Jenner announced her mother's death on Thursday, describing the loss as deeply personal. "There were no words that could ever capture what she has meant to me or the heartbreak of having to say goodbye," she wrote.

Calling MJ the "heart of our family," Jenner reflected on the values her mother instilled in her and her family. "She taught me everything that truly matters ... to love your family fiercely, to be kind, to show up for the people you love, and to never take a single moment together for granted," Jenner wrote, adding, "She taught us that family is everything. She showed us how to love unconditionally and how to find joy in the little moments."

Jenner also credited her mother with teaching her resilience and faith while expressing gratitude for her sacrifices, wisdom, conversations, smile and laughter. "Our hearts are broken, but we find comfort knowing that love like yours never truly leaves us," she wrote, adding, "Your love will live on in our family, in our traditions, in every moment we are together, and in every life you touched."

She concluded her tribute by reflecting on her mother's lasting influence across generations of the family. "When I look at my kids and my grandkids, I will forever see pieces of you in all of us. There is not a part of me that isn't shaped by you. And if I have done anything right in this world, it's because I spent my life trying to live in a way that would make you proud," she wrote.

Jenner ended with an emotional farewell, "Every memory, every moment, every blessing, it was all because of you, and I will forever thank God every single day for making you my mommy. My heart is broken into a million pieces... thank you for giving me the greatest childhood and oh what a beautiful blessed life... I love you forever Mommy. Thank you for giving us everything." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)