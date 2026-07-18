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Priyanka Chopra To Shraddha Kapoor: Most-Followed Bollywood Celebrities on Instagram
Take a look at some of Bollywood's biggest stars who dominate Instagram with massive fan followings. From captivating posts to record-breaking engagement, these celebrities continue to rule the social media platform. Keep scrolling to know more.
Of followers and followings!
Instagram has become a one-stop destination for all the fans to know the day-to-day happenings of celebrities' lives. From their glam moments to cozy routines from home. Their Instagram has it all. Here's looking at Bollywood celebrities who enjoy such massive followings on Instagram.
Shraddha Kapoor
Shraddha Kapoor enjoys a massive fan following of 95 million followers.
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra, who turned 44 today, enjoys a global following of 93 million followers.
Alia Bhatt
Alpha girl Alia Bhatt has 86 million followers.
Deepika Padukone
Mom-to-be Deepika Padukone has 80 million followers.
Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif has 80 million followers and how!
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