The 72nd National Film Awards winners are set to be announced live today, July 18, 2026, from New Delhi. An 11-member jury, led by filmmaker Jayaraj, has finalised the selections for films certified in 2024. Anticipation is high for top honours, with Malayalam cinema, Mammootty, Allu Arjun, and Yami Gautam among the strong contenders.

Today, July 18, 2026, the winners of the 72nd National Film Awards are being announced live from the National Media Centre in New Delhi. The full list of recipients is keenly awaited by cinephiles across the country. The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting is set to unveil the prestigious honours at a press conference scheduled for 5:30 PM IST.

Considered India's highest official recognition for cinematic excellence, the National Film Awards celebrate outstanding achievements across feature films, non-feature films, and writing on cinema. This year's announcement follows a delay of nearly two weeks, as the jury required additional time to complete its comprehensive deliberations.

Who Are The Top Contenders?

Between January 1, 2024, and December 31, 2024, an 11-member jury, led by acclaimed filmmaker Jayaraj, evaluated films that received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The 2024 cinematic landscape was marked by several critically acclaimed and commercially successful films across various Indian languages.

Much of the pre-announcement buzz has centred on performances by Mammootty for his role in Bramayugam, and Allu Arjun, who impressed in Pushpa 2. Other strong contenders in the acting categories include Prithviraj Sukumaran for Aadujeevitham: The Goat Life, Kartik Aaryan for Chandu Champion, Yami Gautam for Article 370, and Sai Pallavi for Amaran.

From other industries, All We Imagine As Light, Laapataa Ladies, Stree 2, and Hanu Man are among the notable titles vying for top honours. The live announcement is streaming on PIB India's official YouTube channel. Audiences worldwide can follow the updates in real-time.

FULL Winner's List

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Script

Obur (Clouds) in Hindi and Kashmiri.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Special Mention

The Special Mention goes to two films: Chola Dora aur Sui (Hindi) directed by Jaymin Modi and Lokesh Ghai. The second film is for Bhadra-Kali Natakam, directed by Ananda Jyothi.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films

Reportedly, almost 161 films in 24 languages were submitted for 16 categories.

72nd National Film Awards for Best Book

Naaniruvude Nimagaagi Naadiruvude Nanagaagi: Kannada Cinemada Thathva Matthu Rajakeeya. (I Stand for You, the State Stands for Us: Political and Philosophical Dimensions of Kannada Cinema) by the author Kenchanuru Pradeep Kumar Shetty.

72nd National Film Awards for Best Film Critic

Sanjeev Shrivastava

Announcement to begin for 72nd National Film Awards

“We had a huge number of entries,” says the National Film Awards panel.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Debut Film of a Director

Ravi Raj Murmu receives the award for Best Debut Film of a Director.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film

Kamlesh K Mishra’s Kakori bags the Best Biographical/Historical Reconstruction/Compilation Film award.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Art/Culture Film

Atul Pandey’s Hindi film Main Nida

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Film promoting Social And Environmental Values

Piplantri: A Tale of Eco Feminism by filmmaker Suraj Kumar.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Animation Film

Silent film titled Touched as Water by Joshy Benedict.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Short Film

The Best Short Film Award goes to the Marathi film Hamsafar.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Direction

Anand L Rai for the film Statue of Unity: Ekta Ka Prateek in the Hindi language.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Cinematography

Life in Loom

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Sound Design

NDA in the Hindi language. The Editor of the film is Manvir Jasrotia.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Music Direction

Parat 41°chya Magavar (On the Trail of 41°) in the Marathi language. The Music Director is Shivpal Singh Kang.

72nd National Film Awards for Non-Feature Films: Best Narrator

Little Planet: A Tale of Frogs (English). The narrator of the film is Soundarya Jayachandran.

(This is a developing story)