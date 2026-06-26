Raveena Tandon shares her excitement over the positive response to 'Welcome to the Jungle', a day made more special by her son's graduation. She reflects on the cast's camaraderie and praises director Ahmed Khan for his handling of the ensemble cast.

Actor Raveena Tandon has been basking in the appreciation coming her way following the release of 'Welcome to the Jungle'. Expressing her happiness over the audience's response, the actor said she has been flooded with congratulatory messages and calls praising the film.

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A Special and Lucky Day

Speaking to ANI, Raveena also shared how her day was made even more special as she was attending her son's graduation. "Everybody has been calling me (after watching the film). Also, today is my son's graduation, that's why I took a day off," she said. Calling the date a lucky one for her, the actor added, "I think 26th is a lucky number for me. I'm 26th October born. So, 26th is lucky. Also, we're getting great reviews of Welcome to the Jungle."

Praise for Performances and Comedy

Raveena said she was thrilled that audiences were appreciating not just the film's comedy but also the performances of the cast. "I think it's superb that in such a comedy where everybody is working hard, people are acknowledging the performance, which I think is terrific. What a great day," she said. Describing the film as an entertaining comedy, she added, "I can describe this as a good thing for me. I was just thinking about doing a fun comedy and Welcome to the Jungle came my way. It was a lot of fun."

On-Set Camaraderie with Co-Stars

The 'Mohra' actor also reflected on the strong bond she shares with her co-stars, many of whom she has known for decades. "We have known each other for so many years. Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Farida Ji, and Kiran Kumar, who played my uncle in my first film. Farida Ji played my mother in 'Ziddi' and 'Salaakhen', and many other movies. Then there is Paresh Rawal. Paresh has played the villain in so many of my films," Raveena fondly recalled.

Speaking about the atmosphere on set, she explained how the camaraderie extended to the younger cast members as well. "It was such a great camaraderie. Both the girls, Jacqueline Fernandez and Disha Patani, are such lovely girls. It was so much fun working with both of them."

Credit to Director Ahmed Khan

Raveena also credited director Ahmed Khan for successfully bringing together an ensemble cast while ensuring every actor received equal importance. "One thing I would like to say is that Ahmed Khan has played a big role in this. He is really a person who is not only a very old friend, but he has also given due respect to every artist. To have so many artists in a film and to keep everyone together, to give equal importance is a very difficult task. And I think he has achieved it fantastically," she said.

Expressing gratitude for the overwhelming response, Raveena said the film's success belongs to the entire team. "Overall, the film has been appreciated by everybody. There is no one who hasn't messaged or called me to praise me and congratulate me. So, I think this is a moment that all of us should enjoy the success of Welcome to the Jungle," she added.

An Ahmed Khan directorial, 'Welcome to the Jungle', opened in theatres on Friday, June 26. (ANI)