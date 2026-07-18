Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan has publicly backed environmentalist Sonam Wangchuk, who was forcibly removed from his hunger strike site at Jantar Mantar and hospitalised by Delhi Police on Saturday. Singers Vishal Dadlani and actor Prakash Raj have also questioned the police's 'forceful' action.

Bollywood star Hrithik Roshan has extended his support to activist Sonam Wangchuk, who was recently taken by Delhi Police from his hunger strike at Jantar Mantar to Safdarjung Hospital. Roshan's support came hours before Wangchuk was removed from Jantar Mantar. Following which, Vishal Dadlani and Prakash Raj strongly questioned the 'forceful' police action on Saturday. Wangchuk had been on an indefinite hunger strike for 21 days, protesting alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG examination.

In compliance with a Delhi High Court order and medical advice, police stated Wangchuk's removal, citing his deteriorating health. However, protesters and Wangchuk's wife have alleged the removal was forceful and against their consent.

Hrithik Roshan's Solidarity

On Friday, Hrithik took to his Instagram Stories to share an emotional video of Sonam, expressing solidarity with the activist's message. Roshan reposted a reel originally shared by actor Lisa Ray. Wangchuk questioned the silence surrounding alleged exam paper leaks and the tragic suicides of students.

Reflecting on the trauma students endure, the actor, known for portraying educator Anand Kumar in the film Super 30, wrote, “This sounds true. I learnt about the trauma students go through when I played a teacher in one of my movies."

Dadlani and Raj Question Police Action

Singer-composer Vishal Dadlani reacted sharply to the incident, sharing a video on social media. He expressed anger over Wangchuk's 'forceful' removal, saying, “Dekhi hain kabhi aapne aisi kayarta? Sonam ji ko forcefully utha ke le gaye hain. Iss desh ka joh yeh log kar rahe hain, this is... It breaks my heart. Mere desh walon, kab jaagoge? Ab nahi jaagoge toh kab jaagoge? I don't know what to say. I don't know what to think. I just wish I was there to help him some way. Bheja fatt raha hain mera gusse se iss waqt.”

Prakash Raj Reacts

Actor Prakash Raj also condemned the authorities' actions. Posting on X, he called the government “Coward” and accused them of behaving “like Dictators” by refusing to engage in dialogue with the youth and disrupting peaceful protests. He wrote, “Parde ke peeche kya hai Chappan inch ka Dara hua Nangapan Whats behind the screen 56 inches of Shivering Nakedness #justasking.”

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The Protest and Next Steps

Wangchuk's hunger strike at Jantar Mantar aimed to demand transparency and accountability for alleged NEET-UG paper leaks and sought the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. Student organizations and opposition parties have also condemned the police action. On July 18, 2026, Delhi Police's move to shift Wangchuk to Safdarjung Hospital sparked commotion among supporters. Now, CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has announced indefinite hunger strike.