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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Akshay Kumar Film Nears Rs 100 Crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 8: Entered its second week with a respectable performance despite facing stiff competition from Alpha. The comedy entertainer is now just a few crores away from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark
Day 8 Collection Keeps the Film on Track
Welcome to the Jungle collected an estimated Rs 4.50 crore net in India on its eighth day. With this, its domestic net total has climbed to around Rs 97.65 crore, while the India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 116.27 crore.
The film also earned another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its international gross to Rs 27.45 crore. As a result, the worldwide box office total has now reached an impressive Rs 143.72 crore.
Although the film witnessed an expected drop after Alpha's release, its second Friday numbers indicate that it still retains a section of the audience, especially among family viewers and fans of light-hearted comedy.
Strong First Week Laid the Foundation
The comedy entertainer wrapped up its opening week with an excellent domestic performance. It earned around Rs 63.75 crore during its opening weekend before maintaining a steady run through the weekdays.
After collecting Rs 8.50 crore on Monday, the film surprised trade observers with a slight increase on Tuesday, earning Rs 9.25 crore. Collections gradually declined to Rs 6.15 crore on Wednesday and Rs 5.50 crore on Thursday, allowing the film to finish its first week with a domestic net collection of Rs 93.51 crore.
With Day 8 collections included, the movie is now only a short distance away from entering the prestigious Rs 100 crore club in India.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Week 1: Rs 93.51 crore
Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore
Total: Rs 97.65 crore
Ensemble Cast and Story Continue to Attract Audiences
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle is the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film boasts a massive ensemble cast featuring Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and several other well-known actors.
The story revolves around an eccentric billionaire who stages a fake high-budget film shoot inside a dense jungle as part of a larger conspiracy. However, the situation quickly turns chaotic when the cast and crew are mistaken for an actual military unit during a real terrorist operation. Packed with slapstick humour, misunderstandings and over-the-top situations, the film continues to appeal to audiences looking for a fun-filled entertainer.
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