Welcome to the Jungle collected an estimated Rs 4.50 crore net in India on its eighth day. With this, its domestic net total has climbed to around Rs 97.65 crore, while the India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 116.27 crore.

The film also earned another Rs 1 crore from overseas markets, taking its international gross to Rs 27.45 crore. As a result, the worldwide box office total has now reached an impressive Rs 143.72 crore.

Although the film witnessed an expected drop after Alpha's release, its second Friday numbers indicate that it still retains a section of the audience, especially among family viewers and fans of light-hearted comedy.