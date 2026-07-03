Padma Shri awardee Hans Raj Hans has released his new soulful song 'Ohdiyan Khedaan'. He described the song, penned by Sanjeev Anand, as being about humanity and having an 'essence of life', though not explicitly spiritual.

Padma Shri awardee singer Hans Raj Hans has returned with a soulful new offering, his latest song 'Ohdiyan Khedaan'. Speaking to the media, Hans Raj Hans shared, "It was a beautiful opportunity to express my feelings, emotions and thoughts. So, I sang a song about humanity, which was sung by Sanjeev Anand (who penned it). To release this song, a lot of people came. The song is related to music and is not spiritual."

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Essence of Life and Collaboration

He further explained that the song has an "essence of life." "The song has a thought, an essence of life. One can feel spirituality if one listens to it. I have made an attempt," he said. Described as a "soulful collaboration of the year", the song 'Ohdiyan Khedaan' has been penned by lyricist Sanjeev Anand, with music by Amdad Ali and composed by Darshanjeet. It is produced by Harshit Anand under Anand Records. (ANI)