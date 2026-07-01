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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses ₹120 Crore Worldwide
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 5: Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle continues its impressive run at the box office. The comedy-action entertainer witnessed a slight jump in collections on its fifth day
Welcome to the Jungle Sees Positive Tuesday Growth
Welcome to the Jungle maintained its strong box office momentum on Day 5 by collecting an estimated ₹9.25 crore in India net, showing a slight improvement over Monday's ₹8.50 crore. The weekday growth indicates that the film is benefiting from positive audience response even after its opening weekend.
With this performance, the film's India net collection has reached approximately ₹81.50 crore, while its India gross stands at ₹97.17 crore. The movie also recorded an overall occupancy of around 29% on Tuesday, reflecting steady footfall across theatres.
Worldwide Collection Crosses ₹120 Crore
The film has also been performing consistently in international markets. On its fifth day, it added nearly ₹3 crore overseas, pushing its international gross collection to ₹22.95 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas business, Welcome to the Jungle has now earned an impressive worldwide gross of ₹120.12 crore. The numbers suggest the comedy entertainer is on track for another successful week if the current trend continues.
Star-Studded Cast and Director's Revelation
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle follows a hilarious adventure where gangsters, criminals and eccentric characters find themselves caught in a series of chaotic events inside a jungle near the border. What starts as an operation resembling a film shoot soon turns into a comedy of errors packed with action, confusion and unexpected twists.
The film features an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar alongside Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Jackie Shroff, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Aftab Shivdasani and several other popular actors.
Recently, director Ahmed Khan revealed that Sanjay Dutt was initially cast in the film and had even completed a portion of his shoot. However, the actor had to leave the project because of scheduling conflicts and his visit to the United States for medical treatment. Ahmed explained that with such a massive ensemble cast, changing the shooting schedule was not possible, leading to Sanjay Dutt's exit.
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