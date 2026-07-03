The grand finale of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 celebrated Apatani culture in Arunachal Pradesh. The event featured designers, cultural acts, and crowned winners in traditional attire to honour their heritage.

The grand finale of Apatani Fashion Week and Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 concluded on a spectacular note on July 2, 2026, at Hija village in Arunachal Pradesh's lower Subansiri district, celebrating the rich cultural heritage, indigenous fashion and emerging modelling talent of the Apatani community.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

The evening commenced with a welcome address by the Vice Chairman of the Sillang Diting Dree Festival Celebration Committee (SDDFCC), followed by a series of impressive runway presentations by designers Hibu Ollo, Leegang Ozeen and Taru Monya, each presenting collections that beautifully blended Apatani traditions with contemporary fashion. The audience was further entertained by captivating cultural performances from the Dani Haj Puna Clan, SDDFC Daminda Dance Committee, and The Diirey Nyimung Dance Group, along with a musical performance by renowned singer Bullo Tajung.

The programme also featured a special address by Tasso Hinda, Sponsor and Managing Director of PH Construction. The grand finale presentation, themed "Colors of Apatani," showcased the finalists in their own traditional attire as well as contemporary fusion ensembles, reflecting the evolution of indigenous fashion while preserving the essence of Apatani identity.

A Unique Crowning of Cultural Ambassadors

One of the most remarkable and unique highlights of Apatani's Next Top Model 2026 was the crowning ceremony itself. Unlike conventional modelling competitions where winners are crowned in western or evening attire, the winners and runners-up were honoured while dressed in their own traditional Apatani attire. This symbolic presentation celebrated indigenous identity, authenticity and cultural pride, making the title more than a modelling achievement--it recognised the winners as ambassadors of Apatani heritage. The powerful visual of the crowned winners in traditional attire became one of the defining moments of the event.

Winners and Accolades

Subtitle Awards

The competition honoured outstanding participants through the following subtitle awards - Best Runway Walk: Tapi Kanya, Best Presence: Hibu Omang, Mr. Popular: Tage Chado, Miss Popular: Kago Kaku, Emerging Model Talent: Hiinyo Rilung, Best Contemporary Styling: Pura Kalyang, Best Photogenic: Dani Nuri, Best Traditional Interpretation: Koj Nampi.

Main Title Winners

The main title winners are: Female Category: Winner: Tadu Bini - Mudang Tage Village First Runner-Up: Hano Sumpi - Bamin Village Second Runner-Up: Hage Konya - Hari Village Male Category : Winner: Nani Hao - Bulla Village First Runner-Up: Mihin Lento - Tajang Village Second Runner-Up: Tallo Doding - Hong Village.

The winners received trophies, cash prizes, certificates, sashes and mementoes presented by distinguished guests, fashion professionals and dignitaries associated with the event.

Promoting Heritage Through Fashion

Organised under the banner of Apatani Fashion Week, Apatani's Next Top Model continues to provide a meaningful platform for indigenous designers, weavers, artisans and aspiring models while promoting the preservation, innovation and global appreciation of Apatani textiles and cultural heritage. Through fashion, the event continues to inspire young generations to embrace their roots with confidence while showcasing indigenous excellence on national and international platforms. (ANI)