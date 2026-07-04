Shiv Rawail's action thriller Alpha has kicked off its theatrical journey with an impressive opening. According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9 crore net in India on its first day. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 10.8 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 15.8 crore.

As the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha marks the franchise's first female-led story, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking center stage. Industry observers expect the film's collections to witness a significant jump over the weekend if audience interest continues to build.