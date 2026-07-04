- Home
- Entertainment
- Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Earns Rs 15.8 Crore Globally
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt's Spy Thriller Earns Rs 15.8 Crore Globally
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 1: Alia Bhatt, Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha has made an encouraging start at the box office, collecting Rs 15.8 crore worldwide on its opening day. Rising evening occupancy and positive audience reactions were noted
Alpha Opens with a Strong Worldwide Collection
Shiv Rawail's action thriller Alpha has kicked off its theatrical journey with an impressive opening. According to trade estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 9 crore net in India on its first day. Its India gross collection stood at Rs 10.8 crore, while overseas markets contributed another Rs 5 crore, taking the worldwide gross to Rs 15.8 crore.
As the latest addition to the YRF Spy Universe, Alpha marks the franchise's first female-led story, with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari taking center stage. Industry observers expect the film's collections to witness a significant jump over the weekend if audience interest continues to build.
Occupancy Improved Throughout the Day
The film registered an overall Hindi occupancy of 20.40 percent on Friday across 7,534 shows. The day began with a modest 9.92 percent occupancy during morning screenings before improving to 17.85 percent in the afternoon.
The momentum continued into the evening with occupancy reaching 19.69 percent, while night shows recorded the highest turnout of the day at 34.15 percent. The steady increase in audience footfall indicates positive word-of-mouth, which could further strengthen the film's weekend performance.
Alia Bhatt's Entry Scene Becomes a Major Talking Point
Beyond the box office numbers, one of the biggest highlights for audiences has been Alia Bhatt's introduction sequence. Fans on social media have praised the scene for its stylish presentation, action, and commanding screen presence, with many calling it one of her most impactful cinematic entries.
The film also features Bobby Deol as the primary antagonist and Anil Kapoor in a key supporting role. Adding to the excitement, Hrithik Roshan's special appearance has emerged as one of the most celebrated moments of the film, drawing loud reactions from cinema halls and further strengthening Alpha's connection with the larger YRF Spy Universe.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.