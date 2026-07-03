The 15th edition of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' will premiere on July 25. Hosted by Rohit Shetty, the show's title track has revealed 13 contestants, including a mix of ex-contestants and newcomers like Rubina Dilaik, Karan Wahi, and Orry.

Popular stunt-based reality show 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' is all set to come up with its 15th edition. On Saturday, Colors TV shared the show's title track, introducing all 13 contestants.

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The makers also shared that the show will start airing from July 25. https://www.instagram.com/p/DaVRpWguc8X/?hl=en

Khatron Ke Khiladi 15: Full Contestant List

This time, the lineup of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show includes some ex-contestants, with the addition of new ones. Here's the contestants list:

1. Rubina Dilaik Rubina Dilaik is a famous television personality. Winner of Bigg Boss 14, Rubina is now eyeing the title of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. Notably, she had earlier participated in the 12th season of the stunt-based reality show.

2. Karan WahiKaran was part of the most entertaining seasons of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 8.

3. Rithvik Dhanjani, Karan Wahi's best friend and former contestant of Khatron Ke Khiladi, will be seen facing new challenges on the upcoming edition of the popular reality show.

4. Avika Gor Actress Avika Gor, best known for her acting stint in Colors' iconic show 'Balika Vadhu', will be seen in the new season of 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'. She had earlier participated in the 9th season of the Rohit Shetty-hosted show.

5. Jasmin Bhasin It will be interesting to see how Jasmin performs in the new season. She had already experienced the game of Khatron with season 9, and later returned for Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India in 2020.

6. Gaurav Khanna After securing back-to-back wins in 'Celebrity MasterChef India' and 'Bigg Boss 19', all eyes are now on whether Gaurav Khanna can extend his winning streak in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi'.

7. Farrhana Bhatt Farrhana was last seen as the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 19 (2025). The news of her joining Khatron has left her fans extremely excited.

8. Harsh Gujral It remains to be seen how Harsh Gujral will perform in the stunt-based challenges, but one thing is certain that his presence will bring plenty of entertainment. Viewers can expect a generous dose of humour and witty one-liners from the comedian throughout the show.

9. Orry Social media sensation Orry has also joined the new season of Khatron Ke Khiladi

10. Ruhaanika Dhawan, who rose to fame as a child actor in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is gearing up for her TV comeback with Khatron Ke Khiladi.

11. Vishal Aditya Singh, Bigg Boss 13 fame will also be seen in the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi. He had earlier participated in Season 11 and secured the second runner-up position.

12. Avinash Mishra, best known for participating in Bigg Boss 18, also attended the launch of the 15th season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

13. Shagun Sharma Television actress Shagun Sharma, who won widespread appreciation for her role as Pari in the popular show Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, will be seen as a contestant for the upcoming season of Khatron Ke Khiladi.

(ANI)