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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 92 Crore in First Week
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 7: Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has wrapped up its first week with a strong box office performance. The comedy entertainer crossed Rs 92.90 crore net in India and Rs 137 crore worldwide
Welcome to the Jungle Ends First Week with Rs 92.90 Crore in India
Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has completed its first week at the box office with an impressive domestic run. Despite a noticeable slowdown during the weekdays, the multi-starrer comedy managed to cross the Rs 92.90 crore net mark in India and surpassed Rs 137 crore in worldwide gross collections. The film now faces its biggest test as it enters the second week alongside the release of YRF's much-awaited action thriller Alpha.
Strong First Week Despite Weekday Slowdown
After a promising opening, Welcome to the Jungle enjoyed an excellent first weekend, collecting Rs 63.75 crore net in India. The film earned Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 20.10 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.
As expected, collections dipped on Monday, bringing in Rs 8.50 crore. Tuesday saw a slight recovery with Rs 9.25 crore, before Wednesday dropped to Rs 6.15 crore. On Thursday (Day 7), the film collected around Rs 5.25 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 92.90 crore.
The India gross now stands at Rs 110.62 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 26.45 crore, helping the worldwide gross reach an impressive Rs 137.07 crore.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Day 0 (Previews): Rs 3.75 crore
Day 1: Rs 15.25 crore
Day 2: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 3: Rs 24.75 crore
Day 4: Rs 8.50 crore
Day 5: Rs 9.25 crore
Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore
Day 7: Rs 5.25 crore
Total: Rs 92.90 crore
Alpha Release Expected to Impact Second Week
While the film has enjoyed a healthy opening week, its second-week collections could face pressure with the release of Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol and Sharvari.
Industry estimates suggest that Welcome to the Jungle may witness a sharp drop in collections on its second Friday as the new release captures a significant share of screens, particularly in multiplexes. Analysts expect the film to settle in the Rs 2-3 crore range over the weekend, with weekday collections likely to hover between Rs 1-2 crore as competition increases.
Even with the expected decline, the film has already built a solid foundation through its first-week earnings.
Star-Studded Comedy Continues to Draw Audiences
Directed by Ahmed Khan and produced by Firoz Nadiadwala, Welcome to the Jungle features one of the biggest ensemble casts seen in recent Bollywood comedies. Alongside Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal, the film also stars Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani and several other popular actors.
The story revolves around an eccentric billionaire who stages a fake high-budget film shoot in a remote jungle as part of an elaborate cover-up. The situation spirals into chaos when the quirky film crew is mistaken for an actual military unit during a real terrorist operation, leading to a series of comic misunderstandings and action-packed moments.
With a successful first week behind it, the film will now look to maintain steady collections despite stiff competition at the box office.
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