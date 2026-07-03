Akshay Kumar-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has completed its first week at the box office with an impressive domestic run. Despite a noticeable slowdown during the weekdays, the multi-starrer comedy managed to cross the Rs 92.90 crore net mark in India and surpassed Rs 137 crore in worldwide gross collections. The film now faces its biggest test as it enters the second week alongside the release of YRF's much-awaited action thriller Alpha.

Strong First Week Despite Weekday Slowdown

After a promising opening, Welcome to the Jungle enjoyed an excellent first weekend, collecting Rs 63.75 crore net in India. The film earned Rs 15.25 crore on Friday, followed by Rs 20.10 crore on Saturday and peaked at Rs 24.75 crore on Sunday.

As expected, collections dipped on Monday, bringing in Rs 8.50 crore. Tuesday saw a slight recovery with Rs 9.25 crore, before Wednesday dropped to Rs 6.15 crore. On Thursday (Day 7), the film collected around Rs 5.25 crore, taking its total domestic net collection to Rs 92.90 crore.

The India gross now stands at Rs 110.62 crore, while overseas markets contributed Rs 26.45 crore, helping the worldwide gross reach an impressive Rs 137.07 crore.

Day-wise India Net Collection

Day 0 (Previews): Rs 3.75 crore

Day 1: Rs 15.25 crore

Day 2: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 3: Rs 24.75 crore

Day 4: Rs 8.50 crore

Day 5: Rs 9.25 crore

Day 6: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 7: Rs 5.25 crore

Total: Rs 92.90 crore