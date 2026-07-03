South superstar Yash's next big film, 'Toxic', is already creating a massive buzz even before its release. Along with the story, the film's huge star cast is what everyone's talking about.

The makers of Rocking Star Yash's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' have just dropped a new promo video. And guess what? It finally reveals the looks of the five leading ladies in the film. This has sparked a huge discussion on social media about the actresses' real ages, with fans curious to know who's older and who's younger than Yash.

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Director Geethu Mohandas's film stars Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in key roles. So, let's get right into the details of their real ages.

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How old are the 'Toxic' heroines?

The film's team shared a new video titled 'Ladies and Ladies', giving us a peek at the female cast. The video is packed with power, suspense, style, and thrill, with each character looking totally unique and powerful in her own way.

In the video, you can see Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, and Huma Qureshi in their glamorous and powerful avatars. Now, for the big question: how old are these heroines compared to Yash? Well, Kiara Advani is 34 and Nayanthara is 41. Huma Qureshi is 39, Tara Sutaria is 30, and Rukmini Vasanth is 29. The film's hero, Yash, is 40 years old. This means only Nayanthara is older than Yash, while the other four actresses are younger.

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When is 'Toxic' releasing?

Superstar Yash and director Geethu Mohandas's 'Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-ups' is one of the most awaited films of the year. It's a period gangster movie. Venkat K Narayana and Yash himself are producing the film under their banners, KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. The film is set for a worldwide theatrical release on August 28.

Yash will reportedly be seen in a double role. The cast also includes Akshay Oberoi, Sudev Nair, Balaji Manohar, Amil Tiwari, Darrell D'Silva, Surjith Gopinath, and Kelly Paul. The film's budget is said to be a massive ₹850 to ₹1000 crore.