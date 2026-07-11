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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar Film Enters Week 3 With Rs 181.5 Crore Worldwide
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 15: Akshay Kumar's Welcome to the Jungle has entered its third week with a steady box office performance. Despite facing competition from Alpha and Dhamaal 4, the comedy entertainer continues
Welcome to the Jungle Box Office Day 15: Film Maintains a Steady Run in Week 3
Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle continues to remain relevant at the box office even after completing two successful weeks in cinemas. Featuring an ensemble cast led by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez, the comedy has managed to retain a sizeable theatrical presence despite new releases arriving in theatres.
On Day 15, the film earned Rs 1 crore net in India. This takes its domestic net collection to Rs 126.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 149.80 crore. Overseas, the film collected another Rs 0.25 crore, pushing its international total to Rs 31.70 crore. As a result, the film's worldwide gross collection has now reached Rs 181.50 crore.
Strong Opening Weeks Helped the Film Cross Major Milestones
The comedy entertainer enjoyed an excellent start when it released, collecting Rs 63.75 crore net on its opening day. By the end of its first week, it had amassed Rs 93.15 crore net, while its worldwide gross had crossed Rs 93 crore.
The momentum continued into the second week as the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore domestic net milestone during its second weekend. By Day 13, it had also surpassed Rs 125 crore net in India and Rs 175 crore worldwide gross. Week 2 concluded with an additional Rs 31.90 crore, laying a solid foundation for its third-week run.
Day-wise India Net Collection
Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore Week 2: Rs 31.90 crore Day 15: Rs 1.00 crore
Total: Rs 126.05 crore
Competition Intensifies but Welcome to the Jungle Stays Afloat
The third week has brought tougher competition for Welcome to the Jungle. After facing Alia Bhatt's Alpha during its second week, the film is now also sharing screens with Ajay Devgn's comedy franchise Dhamaal 4.
While the Day 15 collections witnessed an expected drop, the film has managed to hold onto a respectable number of shows across the country. Its consistent performance has enabled it to keep adding to its overall earnings, with the worldwide total now standing at Rs 181.50 crore.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle revolves around a corrupt businessman who attempts to launder black money by financing a deliberately disastrous film. However, the plan spirals out of control when the filmmakers and a washed-up superstar find themselves caught in a real terrorist crisis in the fictional village of Azad Nagar.
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