The comedy entertainer enjoyed an excellent start when it released, collecting Rs 63.75 crore net on its opening day. By the end of its first week, it had amassed Rs 93.15 crore net, while its worldwide gross had crossed Rs 93 crore.

The momentum continued into the second week as the film comfortably crossed the Rs 100 crore domestic net milestone during its second weekend. By Day 13, it had also surpassed Rs 125 crore net in India and Rs 175 crore worldwide gross. Week 2 concluded with an additional Rs 31.90 crore, laying a solid foundation for its third-week run.

Day-wise India Net Collection

Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore Week 2: Rs 31.90 crore Day 15: Rs 1.00 crore

Total: Rs 126.05 crore

Competition Intensifies but Welcome to the Jungle Stays Afloat

The third week has brought tougher competition for Welcome to the Jungle. After facing Alia Bhatt's Alpha during its second week, the film is now also sharing screens with Ajay Devgn's comedy franchise Dhamaal 4.

While the Day 15 collections witnessed an expected drop, the film has managed to hold onto a respectable number of shows across the country. Its consistent performance has enabled it to keep adding to its overall earnings, with the worldwide total now standing at Rs 181.50 crore.

Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle revolves around a corrupt businessman who attempts to launder black money by financing a deliberately disastrous film. However, the plan spirals out of control when the filmmakers and a washed-up superstar find themselves caught in a real terrorist crisis in the fictional village of Azad Nagar.