Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut shared a throwback photo from her school days on Friday, depicting her as 'Sita' in a 1997 play. The post, shared on Instagram, included a message stating, "My aashirvad to all liberals". This comes amid public discussions surrounding a new Ramayana film trailer and Ranaut's recent comments on student protests.

Actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut on Friday shared a nostalgic throwback picture of herself playing ‘Sita’ in a school play. She captioned it with a pointed message: "My aashirvad to all liberals". The post, on Instagram Stories, immediately sparked debate across social media. Her social media blast comes during ongoing discussions about a new 'Ramayana' adaptation's trailer. It also follows Ranaut’s recent outspoken remarks on student protests and ‘Gen Z’ demonstrators.

Childhood Portrayal of Sita

1997 — that’s when the photo was taken. It shows a 12-year-old Ranaut at Hill View Public School in Sarkaghat, Mandi district, Himachal Pradesh. Young Kangana wore a traditional red sari, portraying Goddess Sita. Other students dressed as Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, recreating a scene from the epic.

Followers noted her expression, even at 12, embodied a certain grace. The 1997 photograph showed Ranaut in a carefully arranged red sari, representing the revered deity. Hill View Public School staged a pivotal scene from the Ramayana. Fellow students depicted Lord Ram and Lord Hanuman, flanking her — clearly showing the epic’s deep cultural roots in her upbringing.

A Political Undertone

"My aashirvad to all liberals." Ranaut’s caption, followed by laughing emojis, many interpreted as a political dig. This message follows her recent controversial social media comments. She had criticised "Gen Z" student protests, calling them "puke-inducing" and their language "crass." Her remarks also led to a public exchange with CJP spokesperson Saurav Das. The actress-turned-politician often uses social media to express strong opinions on cultural and political issues.

Ongoing Public Discourse

The post's timing is key. This new Ramayana adaptation, featuring Sai Pallavi and Ranbir Kapoor, creates an important backdrop for Ranaut's post. By sharing her childhood Sita pic, Ranaut subtly inserts herself into the national conversation. She contrasts her deep-rooted connection to the character with contemporary interpretations. She comments on cultural representation without explicitly naming the new film, yet clearly participates in the debate on authenticity and traditional values. This positions her as a torchbearer of conservative cultural values.

On The Work Front

Her previous film, Bharat Bhagya Vidhata, was a medical drama-thriller. Ranaut remains a strong voice in both entertainment and politics, often commenting on social issues.