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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 14: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 125 Crore in India
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 14: Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle has completed two successful weeks at the box office. The ensemble comedy crossed Rs 125 crore net in India on Day 14 while its worldwide earnings
Welcome to the Jungle Crosses Rs 125 Crore in India After Two Weeks
Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer Welcome to the Jungle has achieved another significant milestone at the box office by crossing the Rs 125 crore net mark in India at the end of its second week. Despite the usual slowdown on weekdays, the film continued to attract audiences and maintained a steady theatrical run.
On Day 14, the action-comedy collected Rs 2.15 crore net from theatres across India. Although the figure was slightly lower than the previous day's earnings, the drop remained minimal, highlighting the film's stable performance.
With this addition, the movie's total domestic collection reached Rs 125.05 crore net, while the India gross climbed to Rs 148.61 crore.
Worldwide Collection Touches Rs 180 Crore
The film has also performed well in overseas markets. On its 14th day, it added around Rs 0.25 crore internationally, taking its overseas total to Rs 31.45 crore.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, Welcome to the Jungle has now collected Rs 180.06 crore worldwide, comfortably crossing the Rs 180 crore milestone before entering its third week in cinemas.
The second weekend proved particularly beneficial for the film, with collections rising sharply after a moderate Friday. Strong Saturday and Sunday business helped the film build momentum before weekday numbers naturally slowed.
Day-Wise Box Office Performance and Film Details
The comedy entertainer enjoyed an impressive opening week, earning Rs 93.15 crore net in India. Its second week witnessed a healthy weekend followed by stable weekday collections, allowing the film to steadily move past the Rs 125 crore mark.
Day-wise India Net Collection Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore Day 9: Rs 7.50 crore Day 10: Rs 9.75 crore Day 11: Rs 2.65 crore Day 12: Rs 3.00 crore Day 13: Rs 2.35 crore Day 14: Rs 2.15 crore
Total India Net: Rs 125.05 crore
Released on June 26, 2026, Welcome to the Jungle is directed by Ahmed Khan and features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani and Jacqueline Fernandez.
The film revolves around a corrupt businessman who attempts to hide illegal wealth by deliberately producing a big-budget movie expected to fail. However, his unusual plan takes an unexpected turn when a pair of inexperienced filmmakers and a washed-up actor become entangled in a dangerous situation involving terrorists in the fictional village of Azad Nagar, resulting in a blend of action, comedy and chaos.
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