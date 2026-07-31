Salman Khan has sold another apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West, adding to his recent property transactions in one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartment at Shiv-Asthan Heights was sold for Rs 3.5 crore.

The 758 sq ft apartment was originally purchased by the actor around 11 years ago for Rs 2.88 crore. Based on the sale value, the transaction translates to nearly Rs 46,000 per sq ft, resulting in an estimated gain of about Rs 62 lakh before taxes and other associated expenses.