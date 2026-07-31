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Salman Khan Sells Another Bandra Apartment for Rs 3.5 Crore, Makes Profit After 11 Years
Salman Khan has sold another apartment in Mumbai's Bandra West for Rs 3.5 crore, marking his second property sale in the locality within two years. The deal reflects the actor's continued activity in Mumbai's premium real estate market
Salman Khan Sells Bandra Apartment for Rs 3.5 Crore
Salman Khan has sold another apartment in Mumbai's upscale Bandra West, adding to his recent property transactions in one of the city's most sought-after neighbourhoods. According to property registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, the apartment at Shiv-Asthan Heights was sold for Rs 3.5 crore.
The 758 sq ft apartment was originally purchased by the actor around 11 years ago for Rs 2.88 crore. Based on the sale value, the transaction translates to nearly Rs 46,000 per sq ft, resulting in an estimated gain of about Rs 62 lakh before taxes and other associated expenses.
Apartment Features and Transaction Details
The apartment comes with two dedicated car parking spaces. Property records show that the buyers paid Rs 21 lakh as stamp duty along with a registration fee of Rs 30,000 to complete the purchase.
While the sale was officially registered on July 9, 2026, the ownership transfer was finalised through a deed of transfer signed on July 23, according to the registered documents.
This marks the second apartment Salman has sold in Shiv-Asthan Heights in the past two years. In July 2025, he sold a larger apartment in the same building for Rs 5.35 crore. That property measured approximately 1,318 sq ft, making it considerably bigger than the apartment sold this year.
Salman Khan's Growing Real Estate Portfolio
Salman Khan has lived with his family at the iconic Galaxy Apartments on Mumbai's Bandstand since 1974. Despite selling investment properties, the residence continues to remain his primary home and one of the city's most recognised celebrity addresses.
The Khan family's interest in Mumbai real estate extends beyond buying and selling apartments. Earlier this year, the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA) approved the family's proposal to develop a residential tower in Chimbai, Bandra, close to Galaxy Apartments.
Over the years, Salman Khan has steadily built a diverse real estate portfolio comprising residential and commercial properties. His property deals continue to attract attention as Mumbai's luxury housing market remains one of the country's most competitive.
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