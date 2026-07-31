After almost two decades away, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin has returned to Kolkata, describing the visit as an emotional homecoming. The celebrated writer arrived in the city on Friday ahead of a literary programme scheduled for August 1, where she is expected to recite poetry and speak against religious fundamentalism.

Her return is not only significant on a personal level but has also drawn political attention, with the event taking place under West Bengal's newly elected BJP government. The visit has once again brought conversations around freedom of expression, secularism and the state's response to religious sensitivities into the spotlight.

An emotional return to a city she still calls home

Nasrin reached Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday, where she greeted supporters with folded hands and expressed happiness at being back. It is her first visit to the city since November 2007, when she was forced to leave following violent protests linked to her writings.

Speaking about her return, the author said Bengal has always remained one in her heart despite the international border. Since she is unable to return to Bangladesh, she said Kolkata continues to feel like home. She added that while the visit fills her with joy, it also reminds her of the painful circumstances that forced her departure nearly two decades ago.