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Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19 years ahead of anti-fundamentalism event
Nearly 19 years after leaving Kolkata amid violent protests, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin has returned to the city for a literary event. Her visit has reignited discussions on free speech, secularism and politics
Taslima Nasrin returns to Kolkata after 19 years; homecoming carries literary and political significance
After almost two decades away, exiled Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasrin has returned to Kolkata, describing the visit as an emotional homecoming. The celebrated writer arrived in the city on Friday ahead of a literary programme scheduled for August 1, where she is expected to recite poetry and speak against religious fundamentalism.
Her return is not only significant on a personal level but has also drawn political attention, with the event taking place under West Bengal's newly elected BJP government. The visit has once again brought conversations around freedom of expression, secularism and the state's response to religious sensitivities into the spotlight.
An emotional return to a city she still calls home
Nasrin reached Kolkata's Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport on Friday, where she greeted supporters with folded hands and expressed happiness at being back. It is her first visit to the city since November 2007, when she was forced to leave following violent protests linked to her writings.
Speaking about her return, the author said Bengal has always remained one in her heart despite the international border. Since she is unable to return to Bangladesh, she said Kolkata continues to feel like home. She added that while the visit fills her with joy, it also reminds her of the painful circumstances that forced her departure nearly two decades ago.
Literary event takes on political significance
Nasrin will participate in an anti-fundamentalism literary programme at Rabindra Sadan on Saturday, where she is expected to recite poetry. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari and noted Bengali author Shirshendu Mukhopadhyay are among those expected to attend.
Although organisers have described the gathering as a celebration of literature and free expression, the event has gained wider political significance because it comes after the BJP formed the government in West Bengal. Nasrin thanked the organisers and the state government for facilitating her visit and ensuring security, while stressing that every writer deserves the freedom to express ideas regardless of which political party is in power.
She also reaffirmed her commitment to continue speaking against religious extremism and fundamentalism, saying that attempts to silence writers should never succeed.
A return that revives an old debate
Nasrin's visit has revived memories of one of West Bengal's most debated cultural controversies. After leaving Bangladesh in 1994 due to threats over her novel Lajja, she settled in Kolkata in 2004, considering the city a cultural refuge.
However, her stay ended in 2007 after violent protests erupted over parts of her memoir Dwikhandito. The book had earlier been banned by the then Left Front government over allegations that it hurt religious sentiments. As unrest spread across Kolkata and security concerns intensified, the state government asked her to leave the city.
She was later moved to Jaipur and Delhi before eventually relocating abroad. Over the years, Nasrin repeatedly expressed her wish to return to Kolkata, even if only for literary programmes.
The issue resurfaced in recent years after BJP leaders publicly supported her return, arguing that it would reaffirm India's commitment to free speech. Meanwhile, previous governments maintained that the decisions taken in 2007 were necessary to maintain public order during a period of communal tension.
Nearly 19 years later, Nasrin's return represents more than a personal journey. It has become a symbol of the continuing debate over artistic freedom, secular values and the role of governments in protecting freedom of expression.
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