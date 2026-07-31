Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is grieving the demise of his mother, Ravinder Kaur, and shared an emotional tribute expressing his deep love and loss. Remembering her as his strength and support, he announced that the final prayer ceremony will take place in Ludhiana on August 5, where loved ones will gather to pay their respects.

Punjabi singer Jassie Gill is mourning the loss of his beloved mother, Ravinder Kaur, leaving fans and the music industry deeply saddened. Known for his close bond with his family, the singer took to social media to share an emotional tribute, expressing his grief and love for his mother. His heartfelt words reflected the pain of losing someone so dear, while also celebrating the memories they shared.

In his message, Jassie Gill conveyed how much his mother meant to him, describing her as a constant source of strength, support, and unconditional love throughout his life and career. The post resonated with fans, many of whom extended their condolences and support during this difficult time.

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The singer also shared details about the final rites, informing that the prayer ceremony will be held in Ludhiana on August 5. Family members, friends, and admirers are expected to gather to pay their last respects and stand in solidarity with the grieving family.

Jassie Gill, who has carved a niche for himself in both Punjabi music and films, has often spoken about the importance of family in his life. This loss marks a deeply personal and emotional moment for him, as he navigates through the grief while being surrounded by love and support from his fans and well-wishers.

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