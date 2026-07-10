- Home
- Entertainment
- Govinda's Cheeky Response to Sunita Ahuja's 'I'd Shoot Him' Remark? He Brought a Bullet to Lock Upp: 'Mar Le Ab'
Govinda's Cheeky Response to Sunita Ahuja's 'I'd Shoot Him' Remark? He Brought a Bullet to Lock Upp: 'Mar Le Ab'
In the latest promo of Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saaza, we can see Govinda making a grand entry. He even reveals that he has brought bullet with him so his wife, and contestant Sunita Ahuja can shoot him. Know the story behind his cheeky response!
Lock Upp: Sach Ya Saaza
Not a single day passes by that there are no interesting twists in the show Lock Up: Sach Ya Saaza, co-hosted by Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan. The contestants of the show stir up new controversy almost every other episode, catching everyone's attention and how!
Sunita Supremacy!
One such contestant that audiences are enjoying watching is Govinda's wife, Sunita Ahuja. Her witty remarks and openness about married life have caught everyone's fancy. In one of the episodes, she was seen talking about Govinda's shooting incident when he reportedly accidentally shot himself in the knee. She was seen saying that she was allegedly accused of the same, but she would not have missed her mark.
Fresh promo feels!
Now, in the fresh promo dropped by the makers Hero No 1 Govinda was seen marking his presence on the show, wherein he not only spoke about the outline of Lock Upp but also about his own experiences. Govinda said, "Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I've come from those.)
The Bullet Remark!
When Farah pulled his leg and asked, "Tune aisi supari kyun di thi ki isko maaro goli?" (Why did you put out a contract to have him shot?) To this, Govinda cheekily replied, "Arre, main leke aaya hoon jeb mein goli. Main bola seene mein maarna chah rahi thi, maar le ab." (I've even brought a bullet in my pocket. You said you wanted to shoot me in the chest, so go ahead and do it now.)
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official Appfrom the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.