Now, in the fresh promo dropped by the makers Hero No 1 Govinda was seen marking his presence on the show, wherein he not only spoke about the outline of Lock Upp but also about his own experiences. Govinda said, "Yeh voh Lock Upp hai jo dikhayi deta hai, jo nahi dikhaye dete voh kayi lock-ups hai, main vahan se aa raha hoon" (This is the Lock Upp that everyone can see, but there are many other lock-ups that no one sees. I've come from those.)