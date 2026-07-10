Saif Ali Khan is all praises for Mohanlal after working with him in Priyadarshan's new film, 'Haiwaan'. He shared how he struggled with a role that Mohanlal performed effortlessly.

After the huge success of 'Bhoot Bangla', director Priyadarshan's next film is also from Bollywood. Titled 'Haiwaan', the movie stars Saif Ali Khan and Akshay Kumar in the lead roles. The film is inspired by Priyadarshan's own Malayalam blockbuster 'Oppam', which had Mohanlal as the hero. However, 'Haiwaan' comes with major changes to the script and dialogues.

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What's really got movie buffs excited is that Mohanlal has a guest appearance in the film. Now, Saif Ali Khan has opened up about his experience of working with the legend.

In an interview with Hollywood Reporter India, here's what Saif Ali Khan had to say: “I have met him before. He's a very nice person, with no ego at all. And like all superstars, he's very handsome. But this time, I really noticed his micro-performance in front of the camera. He just did it. But I was really struggling to act as a blind person.”

Saif continued, “I was just watching him. He has only one shot in the movie. The bond between Priyan sir and him is so fun to watch. He asked, 'Did you get what you wanted?' and Priyan sir said, 'Yes, I got it.' The shot he acted in is one where he just lowers his glasses a bit. In that one moment, you realise the character is blind. He did it brilliantly. He has an aura around him. He was very supportive. Off-camera, he is a person with no ego, but in front of the camera, he suddenly grows into the character. That's an amazing thing to see,” Saif said.

The film is set to release on September 11. It is being produced by KVN Productions, a well-known production house from Kannada cinema. They are the same banner that produced films like 'Jananayakan' in Tamil, 'Toxic' in Telugu, and 'Balan' in Malayalam.