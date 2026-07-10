Disney's live-action Moana sails back with breathtaking visuals, heartfelt emotions and familiar storytelling. While Dwayne Johnson's charismatic Maui steals every scene, does the remake capture the magic of the beloved animated classic?

Disney continues its trend of reimagining animated classics with the live-action Moana, a film that stays remarkably faithful to the beloved 2016 original. While it doesn't offer many surprises, it successfully recreates the magic of the story with breathtaking visuals, heartfelt performances and an emotional message about courage, identity and self-discovery. Fans of the original will find plenty to enjoy, even if the remake rarely ventures into new territory.

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A Timeless Story Gets a Fresh Face

The story follows Moana, a fearless young islander who feels an unexplainable connection to the ocean despite her family's wishes for her to remain home and prepare to lead her people. Guided by the wisdom of her grandmother, she embarks on a dangerous voyage to restore the stolen heart of Te Fiti and save her island from an environmental crisis.

Newcomer Catherine Laga'aia steps into the lead role with confidence, capturing Moana's determination and compassion. Supporting performances from Rena Owen as Grandma Tala and John Tui as Chief Tui add warmth to the narrative, while young Awhimai Fraser leaves a lasting impression despite limited screen time.

Dwayne Johnson Is the Film's Biggest Strength

If there's one reason the live-action remake stands out, it's Dwayne Johnson's return as Maui. After voicing the demigod in the animated film, Johnson effortlessly brings the character to life with his trademark humour, charisma and larger-than-life screen presence. His witty banter with Moana and entertaining comic timing inject energy into the film's slower moments, making Maui the undeniable highlight.

Visually, Moana is stunning. The ocean feels alive, the action sequences are grand, and beloved characters like the mischievous Kakamora return with all their chaotic charm. However, the heavy reliance on CGI often makes the film resemble an animated feature rather than a true live-action adaptation. While it may not surpass the original or justify its existence creatively, Moana remains an enjoyable family entertainer that honours the heart of the classic story while delivering a visually spectacular cinematic experience.