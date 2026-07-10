Aditya Roy Kapur is set to star in an intense, violent and musical love story directed by Milap Milan Zaveri. Produced by Bhushan Kumar's T Series, the film marks a reunion for the actor and producer and is slated for a 2027 release.

Aditya Roy Kapur is set to star in a romantic film directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar under the banner of T Series.

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After working together in films like 'Aashiqui 2', 'Malang', 'Ludo' and 'Metro In Dino', producer Bhushan Kumar reunites with Aditya Roy Kapur for an all-new cinematic experience. It will be helmed by Milap Milan Zaveri, who directed films like 'Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat' and 'Mastiii 4'.

Intense, Violent and Musical Love Story

According to the press note, the film blends powerful romance, high-octane action, and a soul-stirring soundtrack. T Series shared the announcement on its Instagram handle on Friday. The film will arrive in theatres in 2027. They wrote, "A new collaboration begins. Producer Bhushan Kumar, Aditya Roy Kapur, and director Milap Milan Zaveri come together for an intense, violent and musical love story, backed by T-Series. Driven by unforgettable music, powerful emotions, and a grand cinematic vision, the film goes on the floors soon and arrives in cinemas in 2027." View this post on Instagram A post shared by tseriesfilms (@tseriesfilms)

Creative Team on the New Project

On the reunion with Aditya Roy Kapur, Bhushan Kumar said, "Our association with Aditya goes back many years and has given us films that audiences continue to love. From Aashiqui 2 to Metro... In Dino, every collaboration has been special in its own way. We share a great creative comfort, and I'm happy we're coming together once again for a story that's intense, emotional and mounted on a grand scale," as quoted in the press note.

Talking about the collaboration with actor Aditya Roy Kapur, director Milap Milan Zaveri said, "Aditya has always had a rare ability to portray love with honesty and emotional depth. Ever since Aashiqui 2, audiences have connected with him in stories driven by passion and heartbreak. This character is layered, intense, and emotionally complex, and I couldn't think of anyone better to bring that journey to life," as quoted in the press note.

Production and Release Details

The shooting is set to commence later this year.

Aditya Roy Kapur was last seen in the film 'Metro...In Dino' which was directed by Anurag Basu. It was released in 2025. (ANI)