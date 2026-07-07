According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned approximately Rs 2.65 crore net in India on Day 11. The film was screened across nearly 5,972 shows nationwide.

Its box office performance now stands at:

India Net Collection: Rs 117.55 crore

India Gross Collection: Around Rs 139.90 crore

Overseas Collection: Rs 30.45 crore

Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs 170.35 crore

Day-wise India Net Collection:

Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore

Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore

Day 9: Rs 7.50 crore

Day 10: Rs 9.75 crore

Day 11: Rs 2.65 crore

Although weekday collections are expected to settle in the Rs 1-3 crore range, the film has already established a strong theatrical run with healthy audience support.

Star-Studded Cast and Jungle Adventure Drive Audience Interest

Welcome to the Jungle marks the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise, arriving more than a decade after Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, the film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts.

The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.

The story revolves around a group of gangsters, actors and family members who head into a jungle to shoot a fake Rs 2,000 crore film as part of an elaborate trap for an international crime syndicate. However, their staged mission quickly turns into a real-life battle when terrorists launch an unexpected attack, forcing the unlikely team to become heroes.

Despite facing stiff competition from Alpha, Welcome to the Jungle has shown remarkable staying power at the box office. With Rs 117.55 crore already collected in India and a worldwide total of over Rs 170 crore, the film continues to benefit from strong family appeal and positive word-of-mouth. If it maintains a steady weekday run, it is well positioned to end its second week with another respectable milestone.