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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11: Akshay Kumar’s Comedy Crosses Rs 117 Crore Net Despite Alpha Competition
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 11: Welcome to the Jungle continues to hold steady at the box office despite strong competition from Alpha. The Akshay Kumar-led comedy has crossed Rs 117 crore net in India after Day 11
Strong Second Weekend Keeps Film on Track
Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle has managed to surprise the trade with an impressive second weekend at the box office. Even after the release of the big-budget action thriller Alpha, starring Alia Bhatt, Sharvari and Bobby Deol, the comedy entertainer continued attracting family audiences.
Instead of witnessing a sharp decline, the film recorded back-to-back growth during the weekend. This positive trend has helped the movie comfortably maintain its momentum in its second week. Industry estimates suggest the film could finish Week 2 with an India net collection between Rs 120 crore and Rs 125 crore if weekday collections remain stable.
Day 11 Box Office Collection and Overall Earnings
According to early estimates from Sacnilk, Welcome to the Jungle earned approximately Rs 2.65 crore net in India on Day 11. The film was screened across nearly 5,972 shows nationwide.
Its box office performance now stands at:
India Net Collection: Rs 117.55 crore
India Gross Collection: Around Rs 139.90 crore
Overseas Collection: Rs 30.45 crore
Worldwide Gross Collection: Rs 170.35 crore
Day-wise India Net Collection:
Week 1: Rs 93.15 crore
Day 8: Rs 4.50 crore
Day 9: Rs 7.50 crore
Day 10: Rs 9.75 crore
Day 11: Rs 2.65 crore
Although weekday collections are expected to settle in the Rs 1-3 crore range, the film has already established a strong theatrical run with healthy audience support.
Star-Studded Cast and Jungle Adventure Drive Audience Interest
Welcome to the Jungle marks the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise, arriving more than a decade after Welcome Back. Directed by Ahmed Khan and written by Neeraj Vora, the film brings together one of Bollywood's biggest ensemble casts.
The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani and Jackie Shroff.
The story revolves around a group of gangsters, actors and family members who head into a jungle to shoot a fake Rs 2,000 crore film as part of an elaborate trap for an international crime syndicate. However, their staged mission quickly turns into a real-life battle when terrorists launch an unexpected attack, forcing the unlikely team to become heroes.
Despite facing stiff competition from Alpha, Welcome to the Jungle has shown remarkable staying power at the box office. With Rs 117.55 crore already collected in India and a worldwide total of over Rs 170 crore, the film continues to benefit from strong family appeal and positive word-of-mouth. If it maintains a steady weekday run, it is well positioned to end its second week with another respectable milestone.
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