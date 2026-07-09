Alpha maintained a consistent performance at the domestic box office on Wednesday, proving its ability to attract audiences even after the opening weekend rush. According to early estimates, the action thriller earned around Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 6, with a domestic gross of approximately Rs 3.36 crore from over 7,300 shows nationwide.

The latest figures have taken the film's India net collection to an estimated Rs 44.95 crore, while the domestic gross now stands at Rs 53.59 crore. Although weekday business naturally slowed after a strong weekend, the film has managed to retain a stable theatrical presence.