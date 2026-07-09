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Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt Starrer Spy Thriller Eyes 75 Crore Worldwide Milestone
Alpha Box Office Collection Day 6: Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's Alpha continued its steady box office run on Day 6, posting stable weekday collections while moving closer to the Rs 75 crore worldwide mark
Alpha holds firm despite weekday slowdown
Alpha maintained a consistent performance at the domestic box office on Wednesday, proving its ability to attract audiences even after the opening weekend rush. According to early estimates, the action thriller earned around Rs 2.85 crore net in India on Day 6, with a domestic gross of approximately Rs 3.36 crore from over 7,300 shows nationwide.
The latest figures have taken the film's India net collection to an estimated Rs 44.95 crore, while the domestic gross now stands at Rs 53.59 crore. Although weekday business naturally slowed after a strong weekend, the film has managed to retain a stable theatrical presence.
Overseas performance pushes worldwide total near Rs 75 crore
The spy thriller has continued to perform steadily in international markets as well. Early estimates indicate that the film added around Rs 1.50 crore gross overseas on Wednesday, taking its international earnings to approximately Rs 21.30 crore gross.
With domestic and overseas collections combined, Alpha has now amassed an estimated Rs 74.89 crore worldwide, placing it just short of the Rs 75 crore global milestone. Industry observers expect the film to cross the mark with ease as it enters another weekend.
Weekend expected to drive next phase of box office growth
Alpha opened with Rs 9.25 crore net on its first day before witnessing significant growth over the weekend, collecting Rs 11.50 crore on Saturday and Rs 13.25 crore on Sunday. The expected weekday dip followed, with Rs 3.85 crore on Monday before collections improved to Rs 4.25 crore on Tuesday, helped by discounted ticket prices at several multiplex chains.
Wednesday's collection of Rs 2.85 crore reflects a stable hold rather than a sharp decline, keeping the film in a favourable position ahead of the weekend. If audience interest continues, Alpha is expected to comfortably move past the Rs 75 crore worldwide mark and begin its march towards Rs 100 crore globally.
Directed as part of the expanding YRF Spy Universe, the film features Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in the lead, alongside Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Hrithik Roshan in key roles.
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