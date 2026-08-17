Hema Malini praised Sunny Deol's 'Batwara 1947' for its message of humanity and harmony. In a social media post, she called the film 'brilliant' and lauded the performances of the cast, the direction, and producer Aamir Khan.

Veteran actor Hema Malini described Sunny Deol's recently released film 'Batwara 1947' as a movie which promotes the importance of "humanity, mutual respect and harmony" rather than "hatred and division."

Hema Malini penned a long appreciation note for 'Batwara 1947' which stars Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta in the lead roles. It was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. Apart from the lead cast, the actress and politician praised the director, producer Aamir Khan and cast of the film.

Hema Malini's Appreciation Post

Sharing a note on her X handle, Hema Malini wrote, "I watched the movie "Batwara" yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change their mindset and choose kindness over hate. Brilliant direction by Rajkumar Santoshi with outstanding performances by Sunny Deol and Shabana Azmi. Also in the cast with good performances were Karan Deol & Preity Zinta. Congratulations to Aamir Khan for producing a timeless film with a message that is truly the need of the hour."

I watched the movie “Batwara” yday. Simply brilliant with a clear message that conveys what the nation needs today. It reminds us that humanity, mutual respect, and harmony are far more important than hatred and division. I hope this beautiful message inspires people to change… pic.twitter.com/vR12C4ObjA — Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhema) August 17, 2026

Box Office Collection

Meanwhile, Sunny Deol and Preity Zinta-starrer 'Batwara 1947' saw a big jump in its box office collection on Saturday, with the film earning Rs 12.65 crore on its second day, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh. The film, which opened with Rs 5.25 crore on Friday, August 14, recorded a 140.95 per cent growth on Saturday. Its two-day total now stands at Rs 17.90 crore.

According to Adarsh, the film's opening day collection was below expectations, but its strong performance on the Independence Day holiday has given it hope at the box office. The trade analyst also said that 'Batwara 1947' has a clear run in cinemas as there are no major releases lined up until September.

About the Film

Set during the 1947 Partition, the film follows a family whose lives change as violence, fear and forced migration affect communities that had lived together. The film's music has been composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Javed Akhtar.