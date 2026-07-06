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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 10: Akshay Kumar's Welcome To The Jungle has crossed the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office during its second weekend. Check box office collection for today
Welcome To The Jungle Crosses Rs 100 Crore in India
Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has achieved a major box office milestone by crossing Rs 100 crore net in India during its second weekend. According to early trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 9.75 crore on Day 10, registering nearly 30% growth over Saturday's earnings of Rs 7.50 crore.
With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to an estimated Rs 114.90 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at approximately Rs 136.80 crore. The strong Sunday performance helped the film comfortably enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.
Another Box Office Record for Akshay Kumar
The film's success adds another achievement to Akshay Kumar's career. Welcome To The Jungle has become his 21st film to cross the Rs 100 crore net mark at the Indian box office.
It also continues the actor's recent winning streak, emerging as his fourth consecutive film to achieve the milestone and his seventh post-pandemic release to cross Rs 100 crore in India. The film wrapped up its first week with an estimated Rs 93.15 crore before adding solid collections over the second weekend.
Alpha Impacts Growth, Worldwide Collection Nears Rs 167 Crore
Although Welcome To The Jungle maintained a healthy run, its second weekend was comparatively slower than its opening weekend. Industry experts believe the release of Alia Bhatt and Sharvari's spy thriller Alpha diverted a significant share of the multiplex audience.
Despite the increased competition, the comedy continued to attract family audiences. Overseas, the film added around Rs 1 crore on Day 10, taking its international gross to Rs 29.95 crore. Combined with its domestic gross of Rs 136.80 crore, the film's worldwide collection has reached an estimated Rs 166.75 crore.
The coming weekdays will now determine how well the film holds at the box office while competing with Alpha's strong theatrical run.
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