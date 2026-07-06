Akshay Kumar's comedy entertainer Welcome To The Jungle has achieved a major box office milestone by crossing Rs 100 crore net in India during its second weekend. According to early trade estimates, the film collected around Rs 9.75 crore on Day 10, registering nearly 30% growth over Saturday's earnings of Rs 7.50 crore.

With this, the film's total India net collection has climbed to an estimated Rs 114.90 crore, while its gross domestic earnings stand at approximately Rs 136.80 crore. The strong Sunday performance helped the film comfortably enter the prestigious Rs 100 crore club.