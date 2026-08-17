Rhea Chakraborty opened up about the impact of the Sushant Singh Rajput case on her family. She revealed her father was denied a major job opportunity because of his surname, as people knew he was her father during the intense media scrutiny.

Actor Rhea Chakraborty recently opened up about the impact the 2020 Sushant Singh Rajput case had on her family, recalling how her father allegedly lost a job opportunity because of her surname. Rhea, who is currently seen in Season 2 of 'The Traitors', spoke about the difficult period during a recent appearance on Farah Khan's cooking vlog on YouTube. The actor recalled the media attention and investigations that followed Rajput's death and said her family also faced the impact of the case.

Recalls impact on family

Sharing an incident involving her father, Rhea said he had been offered a job as a medical superintendent at a hospital but was later turned away after the people there came to know about his surname. "Papa got a very big job as a medical superintendent at a very big hospital in town... and then they found out his surname and said, 'Sorry, aap Rhea Chakraborty ho toh (You are Rhea Chakraborty's father, so you cannot work here),'" she told Farah.

Rhea and her brother Showik were arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in 2020 in a drug-related case linked to the investigation following Rajput's death. The actor also spent time in jail before being granted bail.

On being 'innocent' in 'The Traitors'

Speaking about her experience during Season 2 of 'The Traitors', Rhea was asked whether she would choose to be an "Innocent" or a "Traitor." She said she wanted to be an Innocent, referring to the long period during which she faced questions over the case. "I want to be an innocent. Iss saal hi actually mujhe clean chit mila hain, iss saal hi logo ko pata chala hai ki mai innocent hoon. Bohot der tak shaq mein rahi hoon toh woh itna pasand nahi hai ab mujhe. Kaafi saal kar liya hai maine," she said.

Rhea had faced intense media attention after Rajput's death in June 2020. The actor and her brother were later arrested by the NCB in connection with a drug case. The CBI later submitted a closure report in the case related to Rajput's death. Rhea has since returned to work and is now part of the second season of 'The Traitors'.