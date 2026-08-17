Sameera Reddy shared a throwback picture with pop icon Shakira, calling the global star her 'dinner date' while joining the 'Kinda Chic' trend. The article also touches upon Shakira's recent performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final.

On Monday, actor Sameera Reddy took a stroll down memory lane as she recalled meeting global pop queen Shakira several years ago. Jumping on the "Kinda Chic" trend on Instagram, the 'Krishna Cottage' star Sameera Reddy shared a picture with global pop icon Shakira, proudly flaunting her fangirl moment. The picture captures Sameera beaming alongside Shakira. Dressed in a stunning red saree, Sameera looked elegant, while Shakira looked gorgeous in a chic outfit. The candid moment beautifully captures Sameera's excitement at meeting the international star. "Kinda chic to say Shakira was once your dinner date," she captioned the post.

Shakira rocks FIFA 2026

Meanwhile, Shakira recently enthralled everyone with her performance at the FIFA 2026 opening and closing ceremony. The 49-year-old singer energised the packed stadium with a lively rendition of 'Dai Dai', the official FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, during the FIFA World Cup 2026 Final Halftime show. Shakira was joined by Burna Boy, with whom she had earlier performed the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem during the tournament's opening ceremony in Mexico City last month. After her performance at the FIFA World Cup 2026 final at New Jersey, where Spain defeated Argentina 1-0 after extra time to lift the trophy, Shakira expressed her gratitude, writing, "Thank you @ghettokids_tfug , @burnaboygram , social media participants, and my whole team for being there for me for this performance that will live on forever.

A long-standing association with FIFA

Shakira has long been synonymous with the FIFA World Cup, thanks to her unforgettable musical association with the tournament. Her iconic 2010 anthem "Waka Waka (This Time for Africa)" became one of the most recognisable World Cup songs ever and cemented her connection with football's biggest global spectacle. And this time, she came up with Dai Dai. (ANI)