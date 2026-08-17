Prime Video has revealed the first look for 'The Terminal List' Season 2. The new season, based on Jack Carr's novel 'True Believer', sees Chris Pratt return as James Reece in a globe-trotting espionage thriller.

Prime Video on Monday revealed the first look images of 'The Terminal List' season 2.

Nearly five years after its record-breaking debut captivated audiences worldwide, the action-thriller franchise returns with an all-new chapter. All eight episodes, executive produced by Chris Pratt, Antoine Fuqua, David DiGilio, and author Jack Carr.

About The New Season

From the best-selling novels of the same name, The Terminal List centers on Navy SEAL Commander "James Reece" (Chris Pratt) as he battles unknown conspiratorial forces seeking to upend the world order. This season comes from Jack Carr's second novel, True Believer, where he puts "James Reece" on a journey of violent redemption, finding a new purpose after finishing his list. The psychological revenge thriller of Season One opens up into a globe-trotting espionage thriller taking Reece across the Indian Ocean, Southern and Northern Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, read a press note.

Cast and Characters

Joined by returning fan favorites like "Raife Hastings" (Tom Hopper), "Katie Buranek" (Constance Wu), "Mohammed Farooq" (Dar Salim), "Jules Landry" (Luke Hemsworth) and newcomers like "Freddy Strain" (Gabriel Luna), Reece will uncover a conspiracy that reaches from Moscow to Langley and ties into his own family's history, as per a press note.

Season Two also features an expanded international cast including Costa Ronin, Olga Kurylenko, Yul Vazquez, Martin Sensmeier, Arnold Vosloo, Shiraz Tzarfati, and more.

Production Team

The Terminal List is executive produced by Chris Pratt through Indivisible Productions, writer and showrunner David DiGilio, author Jack Carr, Antoine Fuqua and Kat Samick through Fuqua Films, former Army Ranger and writer Max Adams, and former Navy SEAL, writer, actor, and technical advisor Jared Shaw. The series is produced by Amazon MGM Studios, MRC and Civic Center Media. (ANI)