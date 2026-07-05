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Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Net in India
Welcome To The Jungle Box Office Collection Day 9: Akshay Kumar starrer continues its successful box office run, crossing the Rs 100 crore net mark in India within just nine days. Despite losing screens after Alpha's release
Day 9 Collection Sees Strong Second Saturday Jump
Welcome to the Jungle earned an estimated Rs 7.35 crore net in India on its ninth day, which marked the film's second Saturday. Compared to its second Friday collection of Rs 4.50 crore, the film registered an impressive 63.3% jump.
With this, the film's total domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 105 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 125.02 crore. The movie was screened across nearly 5,792 shows on the day, indicating steady audience demand despite fresh competition.
First Week Performance Built a Solid Foundation
The film enjoyed an excellent opening weekend, collecting Rs 63.75 crore net in its first three days. Sunday emerged as the biggest contributor with Rs 24.75 crore.
As expected, collections dipped on Monday before witnessing a healthy rise on Tuesday. Moderate declines on Wednesday and Thursday did little to affect its overall momentum, allowing the film to close its first week with an impressive Rs 93.15 crore net in India.
Worldwide Collections Continue to Grow
The film has also performed well in international markets. By the end of Day 9, Welcome to the Jungle had collected approximately Rs 29.95 crore gross overseas.
Combining domestic and overseas earnings, the film's worldwide gross collection has reached Rs 154.97 crore, making it one of the stronger-performing Hindi releases of the season.
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle is the latest installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film features an ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Arshad Warsi, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, and more than 30 actors. The story follows a group of performers who are mistakenly identified as a real military unit in a remote jungle, leading to a series of hilarious and action-packed adventures.
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