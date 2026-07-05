Welcome to the Jungle earned an estimated Rs 7.35 crore net in India on its ninth day, which marked the film's second Saturday. Compared to its second Friday collection of Rs 4.50 crore, the film registered an impressive 63.3% jump.

With this, the film's total domestic net collection has climbed to Rs 105 crore, while its India gross collection stands at approximately Rs 125.02 crore. The movie was screened across nearly 5,792 shows on the day, indicating steady audience demand despite fresh competition.