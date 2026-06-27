Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle has made a respectable start at the box office. The film earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid preview shows held a day before its official release.

According to early trade estimates from Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 15 crore on its first official day across 10,892 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 18.75 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 22.50 crore, while it has earned Rs 6.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 29 crore.

The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 26.46% on its opening day.