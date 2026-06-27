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Welcome 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Akshay Kumar's Comedy Opens with Rs 18.75 Crore India Net
Welcome 3 Box Office Collection Day 1: Ahmed Khan's Welcome to the Jungle has opened to a decent start at the Indian box office. While the comedy entertainer has benefited from franchise nostalgia and a star-studded cast, audience reactions
Welcome to the Jungle Registers a Decent Opening at the Box Office
Ahmed Khan's multi-starrer comedy Welcome to the Jungle has made a respectable start at the box office. The film earned Rs 3.75 crore from paid preview shows held a day before its official release.
According to early trade estimates from Sacnilk, the movie collected Rs 15 crore on its first official day across 10,892 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 18.75 crore. The film's India gross collection stands at Rs 22.50 crore, while it has earned Rs 6.50 crore overseas, taking its worldwide gross total to Rs 29 crore.
The film recorded an overall theatre occupancy of 26.46% on its opening day.
Audience Reactions: Nostalgia Wins, But Freshness Falls Short
Moviegoers have shared mixed yet largely positive reactions on social media following the film's release. Many viewers appreciated the light-hearted humour and said the film delivered several entertaining moments.
However, a common criticism was the heavy reliance on nostalgia. Several fans felt that many jokes, character references, and comic situations were borrowed from earlier films featuring the cast instead of offering something original.
Despite the mixed feedback, veteran actors Farida Jalal and Kiran Kumar received widespread praise for their performances, with many calling them among the film's biggest highlights.
Star-Studded Cast Powers the Third Welcome Film
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome to the Jungle serves as the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. Akshay Kumar appears in a double role alongside an ensemble cast that includes Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.
The film is loosely inspired by the Hollywood satirical comedy Tropic Thunder and was released in theatres on June 26, 2026. With a strong opening weekend expected, the coming days will determine whether positive word-of-mouth can sustain its box office momentum.
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