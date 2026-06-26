Welcome To The Jungle Opens Strong With Rs 3.75 Cr Paid Preview Collection
Welcome To The Jungle has begun its box office journey on a promising note, collecting Rs 3.75 crore in paid previews, while early audience reactions praise the comedy entertainer's humour and star-studded ensemble.
A Decent Start Before Full Release
Welcome To The Jungle hit theatres on Friday, June 26, after holding limited paid preview shows a day earlier. According to Sacnilk, the Akshay Kumar-led comedy collected around Rs 3.75 crore net (approximately Rs 4.50 crore gross) from its preview screenings. Given the limited number of shows, the opening response has been considered respectable, with the preview figures drawing comparisons to Bhooth Bangla, another recent Akshay Kumar release.
A Star-Studded Comedy Spectacle
Directed by Ahmed Khan, Welcome To The Jungle is the third installment in the popular Welcome franchise. The film features a massive 34-member ensemble cast, including Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda and several other actors, making it one of Bollywood's biggest multi-starrer comedy films.
Big Budget, Bigger Expectations
Mounted on an estimated budget of Rs 250–300 crore, the film ranks among the most expensive comedy projects in Hindi cinema. To recover its investment, Welcome To The Jungle will need a strong opening day, sustained weekend collections, and steady box office performance over the coming weeks. Industry watchers will closely monitor how the film performs after its initial preview response.
Audience Response And Review
Early audience reactions have largely been positive, with viewers appreciating the film's humour, entertainment quotient, and the way it balances its huge ensemble cast. The Free Press Journal awarded the film 3.5 out of 5 stars, calling it one of the year's best comedy entertainers and praising its laugh-out-loud moments, while noting that audiences should enjoy it purely for fun rather than expect logic.
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