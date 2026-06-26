Welcome To The Jungle has hit the theatres, and fans have given a thumbs up to this comic action adventure. Are you also planning to watch the movie? Then check out what fans have to say about it first. Keep scrolling to know more!

We all were in desperate need of a good comic adventure that would assure us belly laughs. Well, seems like Akshay Kumar, Raveena Tandon, and Paresh Rawal, among other star cast, starrer film has managed to do that wonder. Yes, you read that right. Reviews have it that the film is a jam-packed comedy, but some magic from the original trademark Welcome is missing in the film. However, fans have given this movie a thumbs-up, and there's no denying that. Are you also wanting to watch this masala film with a multi-starrer affair? Then check out what fans have to say about this film first!

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About The Movie

Welcome To The Jungle saw a massive theatrical release on June 26. The film locked horns with the Hollywood film Supergirl at the box office. The comedy drama is directed by Ahmed Khan. Keeping up with the thrill of trademark Welcome, the story of the film revolves around Dr Ghunghroo, played by Rawal, who comes up with a unique plan to expose an international crime circuit. To execute this mission, Ghunghroo announces a fake Rs 2000 crore film project and assembles a unique team. From a struggling actor portrayed by Akshay Kumar to an unusual crew. What starts as a wannabe film shoot turns into a chaotic ride of adventure, challenges, danger, and comedy.

Fan's Reviews

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The USP Of The Movie

Apart from the star-studded cast featuring Suniel Shetty, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi, Jackie Shroff, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Farida Jalal, Johny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Tusshar Kapoor, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Aftab Shivdasani and others, what makes this film special is the comic timing and collaboration of Rawal, Rajpal and Lever. What are your thoughts? Let us know!