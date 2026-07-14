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Wedding Buzz Around Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran Grows Stronger; Here's What We Know
Fresh speculation around Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's relationship has reignited after comments from the composer's uncle. While reports hint at a possible wedding this year, neither has confirmed the rumours
Wedding Rumours Gain Fresh Momentum
Rumours linking music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad CEO Kavya Maran have once again grabbed attention. Recent reports claim the two may tie the knot later this year, with the wedding reportedly being planned after the release of Rajinikanth's upcoming film Jailer 2. However, neither Anirudh nor Kavya has issued any official statement, making the reports purely speculative at this stage.
Uncle's Comments Spark Online Buzz
The latest round of speculation gained traction after actor and dramatist Y.G. Mahendra, who is Anirudh's uncle, spoke about the pair during a recent interview. He said he had heard that Anirudh and Kavya were planning to get married. Mahendra also praised Kavya for her leadership abilities and said the two would make a wonderful couple. Despite the growing discussion online, both Anirudh and Kavya have remained silent on the matter.
Busy Careers Keep Both in the Spotlight
Even as personal rumours continue to circulate, Anirudh remains one of the busiest music composers in Indian cinema. He is currently working on major projects including Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 and Shah Rukh Khan's King. Kavya Maran, on the other hand, continues to lead Sunrisers Hyderabad as CEO while also being the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran. Until either of them addresses the reports, the wedding rumours remain unconfirmed.
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