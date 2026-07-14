The latest round of speculation gained traction after actor and dramatist Y.G. Mahendra, who is Anirudh's uncle, spoke about the pair during a recent interview. He said he had heard that Anirudh and Kavya were planning to get married. Mahendra also praised Kavya for her leadership abilities and said the two would make a wonderful couple. Despite the growing discussion online, both Anirudh and Kavya have remained silent on the matter.