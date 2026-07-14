Makers of 'Tumbbad 2' have confirmed Alia Bhatt's casting alongside Sohum Shah in the horror sequel. This is Bhatt's first major horror role. The film, directed by Adesh Prasad, is scheduled for a December 3, 2027 release.

Alia Bhatt to Star in 'Tumbbad 2' Alongside Sohum Shah

After days of rumours and fan speculation, the makers of 'Tumbbad 2' have officially confirmed that Alia Bhatt will star alongside Sohum Shah in the highly anticipated sequel. The announcement marks Bhatt's first full-fledged venture into the horror genre and signals a new chapter for the franchise. Sohum Shah shared the news on Instagram by posting photos and writing, "A new chapter unfolds. Welcome to #Tumbbad2, @aliaabhatt." View this post on Instagram The announcement has generated significant buzz among fans of the acclaimed film, with Bhatt joining Shah in what is being described as a key role in the sequel rather than a brief appearance.

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The confirmation comes shortly after the makers announced that 'Tumbbad 2' is scheduled to release on December 3, 2027. The reveal follows weeks of teasers, including a motion poster and subtle updates hinting at the return of the franchise. Sharing the film's poster on Instagram, Shah wrote, "A sinful past, an ominous future. The hunger rises, the legacy of greed continues."

Expanding the World of Tumbbad

Speaking about the sequel in a press release, Sohum Shah said, "Tumbbad has always been very special to me, and with Tumbbad 2, the idea is to take that world forward in a way that feels deeper and more expansive. We are building on the mythology and the atmosphere that audiences connected with, while exploring new layers within the story. It's something that will feel familiar in its essence, but also new in the way it unfolds."

Jayantilal Gada of Pen Studios said the sequel is being mounted on a larger scale while staying true to the storytelling that audiences appreciated. "Tumbbad 2 is envisioned as a grander cinematic experience, with a story that deepens the universe while keeping audiences thoroughly engaged. The film reflects the kind of immersive and high-quality storytelling that Pen Studios is committed to bringing to viewers."

Director Adesh Prasad said the team has focused on expanding the world of Tumbbad without losing the essence of the original film. "Taking this story forward has been both exciting and challenging, especially because the first film has such a strong identity. Our focus has been on retaining that soul while pushing the narrative and visual world further. We're trying to create something that feels rooted in the original, but at the same time offers audiences a fresh and immersive experience," he shared.

Production and Distribution

'Tumbbad 2' is directed by Adesh Prasad and is spearheaded by actor-producer Sohum Shah under Sohum Shah Films in association with Pen Studios. The film will be distributed by Pen Marudhar. (ANI)