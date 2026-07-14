‘The Odyssey’ by Christopher Nolan will make spectacular India premiere. Here is how the advance bookings indicate a 20 crore plus opening.

The Odyssey advance booking: Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey all set for a spectacular debut in India With only a few days left for its debut on July 17, the epic has already generated considerable interest among movie aficionados. The picture will now debut to one of the greatest Hollywood openings ever at the Indian box office, with high advance bookings and good demand for premium formats.

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The Odyssey eyes Rs 20 crore+ opening in India?

Nolan's new movie is off to a roaring start in pre-release ticket sales. The Odyssey, a day before its release, has collected a little over Rs 7.50 crore in advance sales (blocked seats included) on the first day. The huge pre-sales have helped the film to comfortably exceed Rs 20 crore revenue on its opening day. Trade analysts feel that if the trend continues and the spot bookings are good, the picture has a genuine possibility of launching in the Rs 25 crore gross area.

Why is it so popular?

Most of the bookings have come from IMAX, 4DX and other premium big format screens where tickets are selling fast. Meanwhile, the bookings across normal multiplex screens have also gone up very dramatically, kind of more than previously.

The film's releasing plan should push its success even higher. Besides English, The Odyssey will also be telecasted in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu which would allow it appeal to a far broader number of fans across the country.

Given Christopher Nolan's huge fan following in India, coupled with the premium ticket pricing and pan-India release, significant occupancy numbers should be witnessed during the opening weekend.

Odyssey ticket price

And the excitement about The Odyssey isn’t only in India. It triggered a crazy demand worldwide, especially for the 70mm IMAX screenings, which is Christopher Nolan's media of choice. Some tickets for opening-day events are being resold on sites like eBay for more than $500 (about Rs 47,000), the Associated Press said. The movie is one of the hottest theatre events of the year due to enormous demand.

Odyssey is about

Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey is a vast reworking of Homer’s ancient Greek epic. The film has a star-studded ensemble featuring Matt Damon, Tom Holland, Zendaya, Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong’o, Charlize Theron and Jon Bernthal in the main roles. The movie is expected to focus on Odysseus’s ten-year voyage home to Ithaca following the Trojan War.